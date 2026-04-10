First Bancshares Inc. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - First Bancshares Inc. (FBSI.OB) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.118 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $1.692 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $8.891 million from $7.965 million last year.

First Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.118 Mln. vs. $1.692 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $8.891 Mln vs. $7.965 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.