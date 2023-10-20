First BanCorp. Q3 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - First BanCorp. (FBP) reported a net income of $82.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $74.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.46 compared to $0.40. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.38, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter net interest income was $199.7 million compared to $207.9 million, prior year. Non-interest income increase increased to $30.3 million from $29.7 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $204.81 million in revenue.

