First BanCorp. Reveals Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - First BanCorp. (FBNC) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $80.18 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $75.83 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First BanCorp. reported adjusted earnings of $80.18 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

First BanCorp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $80.18 Mln. vs. $75.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.46 last year.

