First BanCorp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - First BanCorp. (FBP) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $73.73 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $82.02 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, First BanCorp. reported adjusted earnings of $73.73 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First BanCorp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $73.73 Mln. vs. $82.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.45 vs. $0.46 last year.

