First BanCorp. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - First BanCorp. (FBP) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $77.06 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $73.46 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First BanCorp. reported adjusted earnings of $77.06 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First BanCorp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $77.06 Mln. vs. $73.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.44 last year.

