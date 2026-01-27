First BanCorp. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - First BanCorp. (FBP) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $87.10 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $75.70 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $222.76 million from $209.26 million last year.

First BanCorp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $87.10 Mln. vs. $75.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $222.76 Mln vs. $209.26 Mln last year.

