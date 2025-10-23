First BanCorp. Profit Advances In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - First BanCorp. (FBP) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $9.1 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $7.6 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.5% to $24.5 million from $20.5 million last year.

First BanCorp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.1 Mln. vs. $7.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $24.5 Mln vs. $20.5 Mln last year.

