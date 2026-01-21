The First Bancorp Inc. Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $10.17 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $7.28 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.5% to $25.84 million from $21.99 million last year.

The First Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.17 Mln. vs. $7.28 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $25.84 Mln vs. $21.99 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.