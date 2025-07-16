Is First BanCorp. (FBP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is First BanCorp. (FBP). FBP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.79, which compares to its industry's average of 11.42. Over the past year, FBP's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.46 and as low as 8.83, with a median of 10.60.

Finally, we should also recognize that FBP has a P/CF ratio of 10.97. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. FBP's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.07. Over the past 52 weeks, FBP's P/CF has been as high as 10.97 and as low as 8.29, with a median of 9.89.

Another great Banks - Southeast stock you could consider is Regions Financial (RF), which is a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Regions Financial is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 10.44 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 1.86. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 11.42 and average PEG ratio of 1.35.

RF's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 12.14 and as low as 8.06, with a median of 10.44, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.83 and as low as 1.51, with a median of 2.13, all within the past year.

Regions Financial sports a P/B ratio of 1.32 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.93. In the past 52 weeks, RF's P/B has been as high as 1.48, as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.28.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that First BanCorp. and Regions Financial are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FBP and RF sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

