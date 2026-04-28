First BanCorp. (FBP) Price Target Increased by 27.95% to 32.35

The average one-year price target for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has been revised to $32.35 / share. This is an increase of 27.95% from the prior estimate of $25.28 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $71.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.45% from the latest reported closing price of $24.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in First BanCorp.. This is an decrease of 348 owner(s) or 53.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBP is 0.05%, an increase of 72.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.20% to 152,727K shares. The put/call ratio of FBP is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 6,954K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,089K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 8.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,632K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,663K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 9.65% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 4,334K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,208K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,124K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,599K shares , representing a decrease of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 29.27% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,659K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,488K shares , representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 49.40% over the last quarter.

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