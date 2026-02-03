First BanCorp. (FBP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of First Bancorp (FBP) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $22.75 in the previous session. First Bancorp has gained 8.5% since the start of the year compared to the 1.7% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 6.2% return for the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on January 27, 2026, First Bancorp reported EPS of $0.55 versus consensus estimate of $0.52.

Valuation Metrics

While First Bancorp has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

First Bancorp has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 10.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 10.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.1X versus its peer group's average of 12.2X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, First Bancorp currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if First Bancorp passes the test. Thus, it seems as though First Bancorp shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does FBP Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of FBP have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC). SFNC has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Simmons First National Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 10.20%, and for the current fiscal year, SFNC is expected to post earnings of $2.02 per share on revenue of $988.64 million.

Shares of Simmons First National Corporation have gained 7.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 10.18X and a P/CF of 10.73X.

The Banks - Southeast industry is in the top 12% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for FBP and SFNC, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

