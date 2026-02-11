First American Financial Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - First American Financial Corp. (FAF) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $211.9 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $72.4 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First American Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $205.7 million or $1.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.6% to $2.049 billion from $1.685 billion last year.

First American Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $211.9 Mln. vs. $72.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.05 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $2.049 Bln vs. $1.685 Bln last year.

