First American Enhances Title and Settlement Services With Technology

First American Financial Corporation FAF has increasingly embedded technology into its business model to improve efficiency, reduce fraud risk, accelerate real estate closings and enhance customer experience across title insurance, settlement and mortgage services.



Innovation and technology are reshaping the process of buying and selling property in the United States. First American is at the forefront of this digitization, driving innovation to improve the customer experience, enhance security, accelerate transactions and make First American the preferred choice for title insurance and settlement services.



First American uses technology to digitize, automate and secure the real estate settlement and title insurance process. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and advanced data assets, the company accelerates transaction timelines, minimizes risk and provides digital platforms for real estate professionals and consumers.



First American has strengthened its technology-led business model through AgentNet Assist, a generative AI-powered tool launched in 2025, designed to improve productivity, underwriting research and workflow efficiency for title agents.



First American’s subsidiary, First American Title, has developed a proprietary end-to-end digital platform, ClarityFirst, to streamline commercial real estate (CRE) title insurance and closing transactions. It helps commercial clients manage complex real estate deals with greater efficiency, transparency and security.



First American's integrations with the industry's leading loan origination systems ensure a seamless, uninterrupted flow of data, products and services to and from customers.



First American has enhanced productivity through its proprietary map-based underwriting tool that helps First American underwriters reach faster and better coverage decisions. Additionally, the company has deployed proprietary AI and automation technology to further broaden its title data leadership with the addition of 100 new title plants, bringing its total title plant count to over 1,800 and boosting efforts to automate title production.



Being a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, First American was recognized as a 'Most Innovative Company of the Year' by the American Business Awards in 2025. This marks the second time the title insurer has received this prestigious recognition, having earlier won in 2022.



First American remains focused on providing its customers and employees with digital tools designed to enhance efficiency and streamline operations. Combined with its ongoing efforts to further deploy AI, machine learning, and other technologies, has enabled the company to stand out from competitors.

What About Other Players?

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV uses technology extensively to improve claims efficiency, catastrophe risk management and pricing discipline. Technology is a key reason Travelers has remained one of the strongest performers in commercial insurance. Travelers uses AI, predictive analytics and big data to improve underwriting decisions, maintain pricing discipline and Lower claims costs. Travelers is considered one of the most technology-advanced commercial insurers, especially in analytics and catastrophe modeling.



The Progressive Corporation PGR is one of the most technology-driven insurers in the United States, and technology is a major reason for its strong underwriting performance and market-share gains. Unlike many insurers, Progressive uses technology directly as a competitive advantage in pricing, claims, customer acquisition and risk selection. Among large U.S. insurers, Progressive is often viewed as the best example of technology translating directly into underwriting advantage and shareholder returns. Its combination of telematics, AI pricing and massive proprietary data creates a strong competitive moat.

FAF’s Price Performance

Shares of FAF have gained 21% in the past year, outperforming the industry.



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FAF’s Undervaluation

The stock is undervalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-book value multiple of 1.25, lower than the industry average of 1.39. It carries a Value Score of A.



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Estimate Movement for FAF

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FAF’s second-quarter 2026 moved up 3.5% in the past 30 days. The same for full-year 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up 7.2% and 4.8%, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The consensus estimate for FAF’s 2026 and 2027 EPS and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase.



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FAF stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.