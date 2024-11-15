First Advantage reinstated with an Outperform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra reinstated coverage of First Advantage (FA) with an Outperform rating and $22 price target The firm says the company’s 5.0 strategy, technology platforms leveraging artificial intelligence, proprietary database of 765M records, and innovative solutions should drive new wins and significant cross-sell opportunities. In addition, the Sterling acquisition almost doubled its market share and should significantly improve digital identity capabilities, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
