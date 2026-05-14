First Advantage (FA) Price Target Increased by 21.11% to 18.53

The average one-year price target for First Advantage (NasdaqGS:FA) has been revised to $18.53 / share. This is an increase of 21.11% from the prior estimate of $15.30 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.18% from the latest reported closing price of $15.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Advantage. This is an decrease of 197 owner(s) or 56.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FA is 0.25%, an increase of 60.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.63% to 191,441K shares. The put/call ratio of FA is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 89,558K shares representing 52.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,954K shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,382K shares , representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FA by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,399K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,099K shares , representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FA by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,788K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,226K shares , representing an increase of 8.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FA by 13.64% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,750K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.