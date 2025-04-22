First Advantage Corporation Releases 2025 Global Trends Report on Background Screening Insights

First Advantage's 2025 Global Trends Report highlights trends in background screening, focusing on speed, compliance, and identity fraud mitigation.

Quiver AI Summary

First Advantage Corporation has released its 2025 Global Trends Report, which offers in-depth insights into the background screening landscape based on extensive customer surveys and data analysis. The report highlights key trends impacting over 80,000 organizations globally, emphasizing the increased demand for faster and more automated screening processes, particularly in the U.S. It notes the importance of balancing speedy hiring with regulatory compliance and addresses the rise in identity fraud, showcasing how companies are adopting advanced technologies to enhance security. Joelle Smith, President of First Advantage, explains that the right combination of technology and compliance can lead to smarter hiring and a better candidate experience. The full report is available on the company's website, and First Advantage will host a webinar to discuss the findings further on May 15, 2025.

Full Release



ATLANTA, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry, today released its 2025 Global Trends Report. Meticulously crafted from hundreds of customer survey responses, and analysis of hundreds of millions of anonymized data points, the latest edition of the proprietary research offers a global perspective and unparalleled insight into the evolving landscape of background screening.





As one of the largest background screening providers, First Advantage leverages deep industry expertise and data sources to identify key trends, best practices, and emerging challenges that shape screening programs for 80,000 organizations across more than 200 countries and territories. The report reflects customer insights from a diverse range of verticals, including healthcare, retail and hospitality, transportation, education, government, and more, pinpointing the critical factors that drive efficiency, compliance, and an improved candidate experience.





Key findings from the



2025 Global Trends Report



include:









The Acceleration of Speed and Automation –



In 2024, the demand for faster background screening processes surged, particularly in the United States. Enhanced automation technologies have significantly reduced criminal background check turnaround times, enabling employers to onboard candidates more efficiently while maintaining compliance.



In 2024, the demand for faster background screening processes surged, particularly in the United States. Enhanced automation technologies have significantly reduced criminal background check turnaround times, enabling employers to onboard candidates more efficiently while maintaining compliance.





Balancing Speed with Regulatory Compliance –



As organizations strive to streamline hiring, they continue to prioritize adherence to evolving global regulatory requirements. Advanced screening technology plays a crucial role in enabling a seamless process that supports compliance.



As organizations strive to streamline hiring, they continue to prioritize adherence to evolving global regulatory requirements. Advanced screening technology plays a crucial role in enabling a seamless process that supports compliance.





Increased Identity Fraud –



Companies worldwide are increasingly leveraging identity fraud mitigation solutions and criminal history screening to enhance security and mitigate risk while navigating complex regulatory landscapes.





As an example, in the UK, an average of 52% of applicants use touchless digital identification within their online application, and 9% provide a share code to validate their right-to-work.







Companies worldwide are increasingly leveraging identity fraud mitigation solutions and criminal history screening to enhance security and mitigate risk while navigating complex regulatory landscapes.





"This year's report emphasizes how the right blend of technology and compliance strategies can enable companies to hire smarter, onboard faster, and create a seamless candidate experience while upholding the highest standards of risk mitigation and security," said Joelle Smith, President of First Advantage. "As speed remains a critical priority for our customers, they are leveraging our software to expedite the hiring process all while maintaining rigorous global regulatory compliance in their screening processes."





Explore the full 2025 Global Trends Report





here on fadv.com





. First Advantage will also spotlight the research in an upcoming webinar, “2025 Global Screening Trends Revealed” on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 11 AM ET. Registration is available





here





.







About First Advantage







First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry. Enabled by its proprietary technology and AI, First Advantage's platforms, data, and APIs power comprehensive employment background screening, digital identity solutions, and verification services. With a strong emphasis on innovation, automation, and customer success, First Advantage empowers 80,000 organizations to hire smarter and onboard faster. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage serves customers in over 200 countries and territories, modernizing hiring and onboarding on a global scale.





https://fadv.com/





.







Media Contact:







Mariah Mellor





Senior Director, Corporate Communications









FAcommunications@fadv.com









(678) 868-4151





Katelyn Brower





Director, Public Relations, Social Media, & Events





(678) 868-4151



