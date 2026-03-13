FireFly Surges After Discovering New Brain-Wave Biomarkers For ADHD

(RTTNews) - Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (AIFF) jumped more than 48% after the company announced a breakthrough discovery of new brain-wave biomarkers that may help distinguish between the three major subtypes of ADHD.

The findings come from Firefly's FDA-cleared Evoke EEG/ERP platform, which uses AI to analyze brain-signal patterns. According to the company, the newly identified biomarkers could offer clinicians an objective way to differentiate between hyperactive-impulsive, inattentive, and combined-type ADHD- a process that today relies almost entirely on symptom checklists and subjective assessments.

Firefly says the discovery could eventually support more precise treatment decisions, guide medication selection, and help monitor whether a therapy is working. The research also advances the company's broader goal of building a large-scale EEG/ERP "brain functional model" trained on more than 191,000 brain scans.

AIFF has traded between $0.62 and $6.00 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $2.58, up 48.28%.

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