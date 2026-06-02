Firefly Neuroscience Unveils AI-Driven Biomarker Discovery For PTSD

(RTTNews) - Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (AIFF) announced the identification of a novel electrophysiological biomarker for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder using its FDA-cleared Evoke System.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) affects millions worldwide, with prevalence particularly high among military personnel. In the U.S., an estimated 11-20% of veterans from recent conflicts experience PTSD annually, contributing to a significant economic burden.

The biomarker was discovered through Firefly's public-private partnership with the U.S. Department of War, supporting assessment and treatment of active-duty service members and veterans with PTSD and traumatic brain injury.

Using deep learning models on NVIDIA GPU-accelerated infrastructure, the Evoke Sysytem analyzed large-scale EEG and ERP brain scans to reveal consistent neural patterns distinguishing PTSD patients from healthy controls.

Company executives emphasized the significance of the finding. CTO Gil Issachar noted the reproducibility of the biomarker, while CEO Greg Lipschitz, highlighted its potential to provide military healthcare providers with an objective neural signal to anchor PTSD assessment. Firefly believes this milestone positions it uniquely as both a government partner and developer of scientifically validated brain health biomarkers.

The discovery could open commercial pathways across defense health, pharmaceuticals trials, and clinical psychiatry. In drug development, the biomarker may serve as an objective efficacy endpoint, addressing a longstanding challenge in CNS research. In clinical practice, the Evoke System's dual-signal approach could inform more personalized treatment decisions for millions living with PTSD.

Firefly's proprietary database now includes more than 200,000 standardized EEG/ERP brain scans, making it the largest known repository of its kind. The company continues to advance its mission of building a universal brain health intelligence platform to support neurology, psychiatry, and drug development.

AIFF has traded between $0.62 and $3.77 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $1.71, down 3.39%. In pre-market trading the stock is at 1.73, up 1.71%.

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