Firefly Neuroscience Issues Correction on Acquisition Announcement of Evoke Neuroscience, Inc.

Firefly Neuroscience corrects payment terms in Evoke acquisition press release, confirming earn-out paid in common stock.

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. has issued a correction regarding its May 5, 2025 press release about its acquisition of Evoke Neuroscience, Inc. The corrected information states that potential earn-out payments to Evoke investors will be made in Firefly's common stock, not cash. The acquisition significantly enhances Firefly's resources, expanding its proprietary database of EEG/ERP assessment records and its patent portfolio. The deal involves a $6 million payment, split evenly between cash and stock. Evoke is expected to leverage its established technology and revenue to contribute to Firefly's goal of creating a foundation model of the human brain. Firefly's CEO expresses optimism about the company's growth and innovation prospects following this acquisition.

Firefly's acquisition of Evoke Neuroscience significantly expands its proprietary database to over 180,000 standardized EEG/ERP assessment records, enhancing its research capabilities.

The transaction adds 27 granted patents and more than 60 current commercial users, representing substantial growth in Firefly's intellectual property and market presence.

Integration with NVIDIA's advanced software development resources is expected to accelerate innovation and growth potential for Firefly's Brain Network Analytics (BNA™) technology.

The deal positions Firefly to fulfill its goal of creating the world's first EEG/ERP-based foundation model of the human brain, which could lead to groundbreaking advancements in diagnosing and treating neurological disorders.

The correction regarding the earn-out payment being in Firefly’s common stock rather than cash may raise concerns among potential investors about the liquidity and immediate value of their investment.

The press release includes a significant forward-looking statement warning of risks and uncertainties, which may cause investors to approach the company with caution due to the potential for unexpected negative outcomes.

The reliance on the success of Evoke’s acquired business to achieve revenue targets could indicate a dependency on external factors that may not be within Firefly's control, increasing perceived risk for investors.

What was the recent correction in Firefly's press release?

The correction clarified that potential Evoke investors’ earn-out will be paid in Firefly’s common stock.

What are the key benefits of Firefly's acquisition of Evoke Neuroscience?

The acquisition expands Firefly’s proprietary database, patents, and commercial users significantly, enhancing its market position.

How much did Firefly pay for the acquisition of Evoke?

Firefly paid $6 million, with 50% in cash and 50% in common stock.

What is the potential financial incentive for Evoke investors?

Evoke investors could receive a $500,000 earn-out in Firefly’s stock if revenue goals are met.

What technology does Firefly utilize for brain health assessments?

Firefly uses its FDA-cleared Brain Network Analytics (BNA™) technology for comprehensive brain health assessments.

A correction from source is being issued with respect to the press release titled, Firefly Neuroscience Achieves Multi-Fold Database, IP Portfolio, and Commercial Footprint Expansion Through Acquisition of Evoke Neuroscience, Inc., released on May 5, 2025 at 8:00 am ET. Please note, the correct form of payment of the potential Evoke investors’ earn-out is in Firefly’s common stock. The complete corrected press release follows:







Builds upon Firefly’s recent acceptance into the NVIDIA Connect program









Marks next major step toward building a proprietary foundation model of the human brain







KENMORE, N.Y., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (“Firefly,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AIFF), an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) company developing innovative solutions that improve brain health outcomes for patients with neurological and mental disorders, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Evoke Neuroscience, Inc. (“Evoke”), a medical device company developing and commercializing technologies to aid in the comprehensive assessment of brain health. The transaction marks



another important step



toward Firefly building a proprietary foundation model of the human brain using its FDA-cleared Brain Network Analytics (“BNA™”) technology.





As a result of the acquisition, Firefly’s assets and business now include:







The largest known proprietary database of >180,000 standardized, EEG/ERP assessment records













27 granted patents







>60 current commercial users







These increases in propriety brain scans, patents and commercial sites represent greater than two-fold, three-fold and 10-fold expansions, respectively, as a result of the acquisition.





Purchase terms include:







$6 million, to be paid 50% in cash and 50% in Firefly’s common stock priced at $3.50 per share.



Eligibility for Evoke’s investors to receive a $500,000 earn-out to be paid in Firefly’s common stock priced at $3.50 per share upon Evoke’s acquired business achieving at least $3 million in annualized revenues within the next three years.







“Over the past 16 years, we have generated approximately $30 million in total revenues while also amassing the largest known collection of EEG/ERP electrophysiology data via our proprietary hardware and software developed to aid in the diagnosis of brain disorders and disease,” said David Hagedorn Ph.D., BCN, Evoke’s CEO and CSO. “Given the obvious technological, clinical and commercial synergies between Evoke and Firefly, we believe this transaction represents a natural and important evolutionary step for both companies as we work together to establish a strong and growing business for all of our shareholders.”





“These are exciting times as Firefly enters into a period of anticipated rapid growth and potentially game-changing innovation,” said Greg Lipschitz, CEO of Firefly. “As our already unparalleled BNA™ database continues to grow with each new clinical study and/or clinical assessment in which our respective technologies are used, and armed with vital access to



NVIDIA’s



advanced software development resources, industry-leading frameworks and software development kits, we believe this acquisition of Evoke represents a key step toward Firefly fulfilling its goal of building the world’s first EEG /ERP-based foundation model of the human brain.”







About Firefly







Firefly (NASDAQ: AIFF) is an AI company developing innovative solutions that improve brain health outcomes for patients with neurological and mental disorders. Firefly’s FDA-510(k) cleared Brain Network Analytics (BNA™) technology revolutionizes diagnostic and treatment monitoring methods for conditions such as depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and ADHD. Over the past 15 years, Firefly has built a comprehensive database of brain wave tests, secured patent protection, and achieved FDA clearance. The Company is now launching BNA™ commercially, targeting pharmaceutical companies engaged in drug research and clinical trials, as well as medical practitioners for clinical use.





Brain Network Analytics was developed using artificial intelligence and machine learning on Firefly’s extensive proprietary database of standardized, high-definition longitudinal electroencephalograms (EEGs) and Cognitive EEG (ERPs) of over 17,000 patients representing twelve disorders, as well as clinically normal patients. BNA™, in conjunction with an FDA-cleared EEG system, can provide clinicians with comprehensive insights into brain function. These insights can enhance a clinician’s ability to accurately diagnose mental and cognitive disorders and to evaluate what therapy and/or drug is best suited to optimize a patient’s outcome.





Please visit



https://fireflyneuro.com/



for more information.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws concerning Firefly. These forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to Firefly’s management teams’ expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Firefly will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Firefly’s control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the reports and other filings of Firefly with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Firefly’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. Forward-looking statements included in this press release only speak as of the date they are made, and Firefly does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.







Investor & Media Contact:











Stephen Kilmer





(646) 274-3580







stephen.kilmer@fireflyneuro.com





