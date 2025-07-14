Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. Collaborates with Heidelberg University Hospital on EEG Study of 15q13.3 CNVs to Advance Precision Neuroscience

Firefly Neuroscience collaborates with Heidelberg University on a study of EEG biomarkers linked to 15q13.3 CNVs.

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. is collaborating with Prof. Dr. Christian Schaaf from the Institute of Human Genetics at Heidelberg University Hospital on a study investigating the neurophysiological effects of 15q13.3 copy number variants (CNVs). This study will analyze EEG data from 30 subjects—15 with deletions and 15 with duplications—using Firefly's FDA-cleared technology. The research aims to identify electrophysiological biomarkers tied to these CNVs, characterize neurocognitive profiles, and support future diagnostic and therapeutic strategies for neurodevelopmental disorders. Firefly's CTO highlighted the collaboration's potential to deepen understanding of cognitive disorders, while the CEO emphasized the growing industry interest in their AI-powered EEG technology for enhancing brain health outcomes. The study is set to continue through 2026, building on previous work conducted by the partners.

KENMORE, N.Y., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (“Firefly” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AIFF), an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) company developing innovative solutions that improve brain health outcomes for patients with neurological and mental disorders, is pleased to highlight its ongoing collaboration with Prof. Dr. med. Christian Schaaf, Director of the Institute of Human Genetics at Heidelberg University Hospital and Chairman of Human Genetics at the Medical Faculty of Heidelberg University, on a groundbreaking study investigating the neurophysiological impact of 15q13.3 copy number variants (“CNVs”). This engagement builds on prior work between Firefly and Prof. Schaaf, including a joint publication on CHRNA7-related phenotypes.



The current study leverages Firefly’s FDA-cleared technology to analyze Electroencephalograms (“EEG”) data from 30 subjects — 15 with deletions and 15 with duplications of the 15q13.3 chromosomal region. Study subjects undergo resting state and two cognitive paradigms running automatically through Firefly's BNA platform.





The study is scheduled to run through 2026, with Firefly commercially engaged to provide EEG systems, training, and full analytic support, including the comparison to its proprietary, FDA-cleared normative Resting and Event-Related Potential Cognitive tasks database.





The study aims to:







Identify electrophysiological biomarkers associated with 15q13.3 CNVs;





Characterize neurocognitive profiles linked to deletions vs. duplications; and





Support future diagnostic and therapeutic strategies for neurodevelopmental disorders.















“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing precision neuroscience,” said Gil Issachar, Chief Technology Officer of Firefly. “By combining Heidelberg’s clinical expertise with our proprietary technology, we aim to uncover novel insights into the brain’s functional architecture in rare genetic conditions. But our mission goes well beyond any single study — deepening our understanding of cognitive disorders, both common and rare, is essential to transforming how we diagnose, monitor, and treat these conditions. Every insight we gain from rare genetic variants like 15q13.3 helps illuminate the broader landscape of neurodevelopmental and neuropsychiatric disorders. We believe that by decoding the brain’s electrical language, we can bridge the gap between genotype and phenotype, and ultimately bring more personalized, effective care to patients worldwide.”









Greg Lipschitz, Chief Executive Officer of Firefly, said, “As pharma and medtech organizations increasingly look to leverage the use of objective measures of brain activity such as EEG across various stages of new product development, from ideation up to and including commercialization, there is growing industry awareness and adoption of our highly differentiated, AI-powered technology. We are truly honored that a world-renowned physician scientist, like Prof. Schaaf, is the latest to see the value of his institution licensing our technology, and we look forward to updating our stakeholders as this important research is completed.”







About Firefly







Firefly (NASDAQ: AIFF) is an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) company developing innovative solutions that improve brain health outcomes for patients with neurological and mental disorders. Firefly’s FDA-510(k) cleared Brain Network Analytics (BNA™) technology revolutionizes diagnostic and treatment monitoring methods for conditions such as depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and ADHD. Over the past 15 years, Firefly has built a comprehensive database of brain wave tests, securing patent protection, and achieving FDA clearance. The Company is now launching BNA™ commercially, targeting pharmaceutical companies engaged in drug research and clinical trials, as well as medical practitioners for clinical use.





Brain Network Analytics was developed using artificial intelligence and machine learning on Firefly’s extensive proprietary database of standardized, high-definition longitudinal electroencephalograms (EEGs) of over 17,000 patients representing twelve disorders, as well as clinically normal patients. BNA™, in conjunction with an FDA-cleared EEG/ERP system, can provide clinicians with comprehensive insights into brain function. These insights can enhance a clinician’s ability to accurately diagnose mental and cognitive disorders and to evaluate what therapy and/or drug is best suited to optimize a patient’s outcome.





Please visit



https://fireflyneuro.com/



for more information.







About Prof. Christian Schaaf







Professor Schaaf is the Medical Director at Heidelberg University Hospital and Department Chair of the Institute of Human Genetics at the Heidelberg University in Germany. He studies the genetic causes of neurodevelopmental and neuropsychiatric disorders, including copy number variants of 15q13.3. His work led to the discovery of multiple new disease genes, and three disorders have been named after him: Schaaf-Yang syndrome, Bosch-Boonstra-Schaaf Optic Atrophy syndrome, and Marbach-Schaaf Neurodevelopmental syndrome.





Professor Schaaf’s groundbreaking work has been recognized with many awards, including the William K. Bowes Award for Medical Genetics by Partners Healthcare and Harvard Medical School and the inaugural Seldin-Smith Award for Pioneering Research by the American Society for Clinical Investigation.







Forward-Looking Statements







Investor & Media Contact







Stephen Kilmer





(646) 274-3580





stephen.kilmer@fireflyneuro.com



