FireFly Metals (TSX:FFM) Price Target Increased by 19.41% to 2.02

The average one-year price target for FireFly Metals (TSX:FFM) has been revised to $2.02 / share. This is an increase of 19.41% from the prior estimate of $1.69 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.39 to a high of $2.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.52% from the latest reported closing price of $1.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in FireFly Metals. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFM is 0.78%, an increase of 23.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 21,199K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 9,137K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 7,259K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 2,665K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF holds 882K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares , representing an increase of 14.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFM by 9.27% over the last quarter.

NWXSX - Nationwide International Small Cap Fund holds 682K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.