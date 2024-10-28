News & Insights

FireFly Metals Boosts Green Bay Copper-Gold Resources

October 28, 2024 — 05:51 pm EDT

FireFly Metals (AU:FFM) has released an update.

FireFly Metals has announced a 42% increase in its Mineral Resource Estimate at the Green Bay copper-gold project in Canada, now totaling 59Mt at 2% copper-equivalent. This growth has been driven by an effective underground drilling campaign, significantly enhancing the project’s copper, gold, and silver reserves. The company’s successful strategy highlights Green Bay as a leading high-grade copper project in the western world.

