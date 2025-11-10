Firefly Aerospace Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. FLY is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 12, after market close. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1,161.91% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That Might Have Impacted FLY's Q3 Earnings

Firefly Aerospace’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from continued progress in its launch and lunar-transport programs. The company is accelerating Alpha flight cadence to meet robust demand for launch services, particularly for responsive national security missions and its top-tier customers.



The company’s earnings are anticipated to have gained from the increasing demand for small and medium-lift launch services, supported by expanding commercial satellite deployments and rising defense-related opportunities.

Sustained momentum in government and defense contracts, especially those linked to national security space programs, may have supported the company’s bottom line during the quarter. Firefly’s initiatives to expand production capacity, enhance launch execution and widen its in-space services portfolio are expected to have bolstered its third-quarter performance.



However, higher operating costs tied to research and development efforts are likely to have pressured the company’s bottom line.

FLY’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 42 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $28.9 million.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for FLY

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Firefly Aerospace this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Firefly Aerospace carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

A Stock to Consider

Investors may consider the following player from the same sector, as this has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Woodward, Inc. WWD is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



WWD’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 13.55%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.83 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 29.8%.

Recent Releases

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.’s HII third-quarter 2025 earnings of $3.68 per share declined 43.8% from $2.56 in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 by 11.9%.



Revenues for the quarter totaled $3.19 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion by 8.4%. The top line also improved 16.1% from $2.75 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $7.67 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.49 by 18.2%. The bottom line also increased 9.6% from $7 registered in the prior-year quarter.



NOC’s total sales of $10.42 billion in the third quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.72 billion by 2.8%. However, the top line rose 4.3% from $10 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (FLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

