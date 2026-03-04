Firefly Advances Human Brain Model; Stock Surges 80%

(RTTNews) - Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (AIFF) announced significant progress in its mission to build and launch the world's first EEG/ERP-based foundation model of the human brain, powered by NVIDIA GPU acceleration.

The company reported a more than 20-fold expansion of its commercial footprint and a 33-fold increase in EEG/ERP brain scan volumes in 2025. Following its acquisition of Evoke Neuroscience Inc. and internal growth initiatives, Firefly ended the year partnered with 99 commercial users who completed over 10,800 EEG/ERP brain scans. Year-over-year growth in partner sites and clinical assessments reached 1,880% and 3,227%, respectively.

"Our mission is to harness the power of AI and EEG/ERP to transform neuroscience and clinical development," said Greg Lipschitz, Chief Executive Officer. "With an exponentially growing foundation of clean data, and by deploying NVIDIA L40S GPU acceleration to power next-generation EEG/ERP processing, the company believes that it is poised to make additional new breakthroughs in cognitive brain biomarker discovery, and to fulfill its goal of building and launching the world's first EEG/ERP-based foundation model of the human brain."

Firefly's proprietary database now includes more than 191,000 EEG/ERP brain scans, making it the world's largest known standardized repository. Its FDA-cleared brain analytics technology is designed to revolutionize diagnostic and treatment monitoring methods for conditions such as depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and ADHD.

The company emphasized that these advances mark a critical step toward commercial launch of its foundation model, which aims to provide clinicians and researchers with unprecedented insights into brain function.

AIFF has traded between $0.62 and $6.00 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $1.23, up 80%.

