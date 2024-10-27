Firebrick Pharma to Host Virtual AGM for Shareholders

Firebrick Pharma Limited (AU:FRE) has released an update.

Firebrick Pharma Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, offering shareholders the chance to engage virtually via an online platform. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy forms and questions in advance to facilitate smooth proceedings. The virtual format aims to ensure broad participation and streamline the voting process.

For further insights into AU:FRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.