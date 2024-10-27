News & Insights

Stocks

Firebrick Pharma to Host Virtual AGM for Shareholders

October 27, 2024 — 11:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Firebrick Pharma Limited (AU:FRE) has released an update.

Firebrick Pharma Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, offering shareholders the chance to engage virtually via an online platform. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy forms and questions in advance to facilitate smooth proceedings. The virtual format aims to ensure broad participation and streamline the voting process.

For further insights into AU:FRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.