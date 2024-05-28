Firebrick Pharma Expands Stock Offerings

Firebrick Pharma Limited (AU:FRE) has released an update.

Firebrick Pharma Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 16,000,000 new ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code ‘FRE’, with the issue date set for May 29, 2024. This move indicates the company’s expansion in the stock market, offering an opportunity for investors to engage with Firebrick Pharma’s growing portfolio.

For further insights into AU:FRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.