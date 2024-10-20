Firebird Metals Innovates with Energy-Efficient Kiln Technology

Firebird Metals Ltd. (AU:FRB) has released an update.

Firebird Metals Ltd. has achieved a significant breakthrough with its self-developed electrical rotary kiln, demonstrating a 70% reduction in energy consumption compared to conventional kilns. This innovation not only slashes production costs but has also attracted international interest, with plans underway for commercialization in China and beyond. The kiln’s scalable design and potential for various mineral processing applications position Firebird for competitive growth in the market.

