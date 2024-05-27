Firebird Metals Advances with Key Safety Permit

Firebird Metals Ltd. (AU:FRB) has released an update.

Firebird Metals Ltd. has announced the acquisition of a critical safety permit for its forthcoming battery-grade manganese sulphate plant in China, marking a significant milestone towards commencing construction. With two other key permits (environmental and energy) expected to be approved soon, the company is on track for a Final Investment Decision in the second half of 2024. Construction could start immediately after, aiming for operations to begin in late 2025.

