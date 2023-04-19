Fiona Personal Loans Review

Fiona is a personal loan marketplace owned by MoneyLion and powered by Engine, a tool that helps consumers search for and compare financial services. Instead of directly lending money to borrowers, Fiona has lender partnerships and connects borrowers with loan options.

A downside is that Fiona doesn’t clearly state its interest rate range, so you’ll have to go through the steps of giving your information before you can gauge if the company has loans to fit your needs.

Who Fiona Is Best For

Personal loans through Fiona may be a good fit for borrowers who:

Have bad credit

Need to consolidate credit card debt

Want to borrow a large sum

Want a loan with a long loan term

Who Fiona Isn’t Right For

Personal loans through Fiona may not be the right fit for borrowers who:

Prefer to borrow money from a brick-and-mortar bank

Want to avoid a middle-person when borrowing

How Does Fiona Work?

Fiona has an online loan application form that matches you with personal loan options from its lender partners in the loan marketplace. The intake form doesn’t require a hard pull, so you can check for offers without it hurting your credit score. If you match with a loan that you want to apply for, it’ll forward you to the lender’s website to complete the application process.

Loan Amounts and Terms

Fiona’s website doesn’t list loan amounts available. However, companies that partner with Fiona list more details about options, which can help you do some preliminary loan shopping. Earnest, for example, says loan amounts available in the Fiona marketplace range from $1,000 to $250,000, and terms go from six to 144 months.

Loan Interest Rates

An interest rate spread for loans isn’t available on Fiona’s website either. However, its partners—such as Happy Money, Prosper, LendingClub, LightStream, OneMain Financial, OppLoans, SoFi, Upgrade and Upstart—allow you to check rates on their websites.

SoFi rates currently start around 9% APR, and Happy Money offers loans to pay off credit card debt with interest rates starting around 11% APR. Lightstream loans start around 8% APR.

Within the Fiona network, there are several lenders that work with borrowers who have less-than-perfect credit—but these loans will likely be more expensive. OppLoans offers bad credit loans, and APRs range from around 60% to 160%. NetCredit looks beyond just your credit to qualify you for loans, and rates vary by state.

How To Qualify for a Personal Loan Through Fiona

Whether you’re able to apply for loans through Fiona depends on factors like your income and credit. Lenders set different underwriting requirements for loans, so you may qualify for some loans in the marketplace and not others.

Filling out the prequalification form can give you an idea of what loans you might qualify for. Since Fiona’s application doesn’t hurt your score, there’s no risk; though, some users complain about the number of lender emails received afterward.

Credit Score Requirements

Fiona states, “we provide options for virtually any credit score across all of the lenders on our platform.” So, if you’re looking to borrow money to pay a major bill, consolidate debt or cover an emergency expense, you may be able to qualify for a loan through Fiona with bad credit.

However, applying for a loan with bad credit could also mean a more expensive loan with a higher interest rate. Generally, a strong credit score of at least 700 will help you qualify for the more competitive rates on personal loans, whether you’re going through Fiona or any other marketplace or lender.

Income Requirements

Fiona doesn’t list income requirements across the board for lenders, but lenders generally want to see that you have enough income to keep up with payments and other debts you might have. If a large percentage of your income already goes toward other debt payments, you could have trouble qualifying for a loan.

How To Apply for a Personal Loan Through Fiona

As a marketplace, you’re not applying for loans directly with Fiona. Instead, it’s a shopping tool that presents you with loan options you can apply for on the lender’s website. Here’s how the process works:

Fill out the application. The prequalification application on Fiona’s website doesn’t require a credit check and asks for information like how much you need to borrow, the range of your credit score and what you plan to use the loan for.

The prequalification application on Fiona’s website doesn’t require a credit check and asks for information like how much you need to borrow, the range of your credit score and what you plan to use the loan for. Get matched. Next, Fiona will try to match you with preapproved and prequalified loan offers to choose from. However, depending on the information you provide in the application, you may not receive loan offers.

Next, Fiona will try to match you with preapproved and prequalified loan offers to choose from. However, depending on the information you provide in the application, you may not receive loan offers. Apply on the lender’s website. If you see a loan you want to apply for, you’ll be directed to the lender’s website to complete the full application. At this step, you may be required to show an ID to verify your identity and pay stubs or tax documents to verify your income.

If you see a loan you want to apply for, you’ll be directed to the lender’s website to complete the full application. At this step, you may be required to show an ID to verify your identity and pay stubs or tax documents to verify your income. Get funding. Once approved, funding speed can vary by lender. In some cases, you could get funds to your bank account the same day or within a few days of getting approved. Turning in documentation quickly could help expedite the loan process.

Customer Reviews

On Trustpilot, Fiona gets 4.2 out of 5 stars based on 260 reviews. Some positive reviews about the company note how quick the process is for getting loan offers and users say the service presented them with many loan options to choose from when they were unable to borrow elsewhere.

A few negative reviews on the company mentioned sky-high interest rates on loan offers. And after inputting information into the intake form, some received a high number of marketing calls and emails. In response, the company says users of Fiona consent to receive financial recommendations, which you can unsubscribe from. The company follows up on 92% of negative reviews and responds in less than a week, according to Trustpilot.

