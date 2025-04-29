FinWise Bancorp Partners with Backd Business Funding to Launch New Lending Program for SMBs

FinWise Bancorp launches a new lending program with Backd, providing financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.

FinWise Bancorp has launched a new strategic lending program in partnership with fintech company Backd Business Funding, aiming to offer business installment loans to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This collaboration leverages Backd's user-friendly approach to lending and is supported by FinWise's Credit Enhanced Balance Sheet program, which enhances capital efficiency and diversifies funding sources. Backd's CEO, Xan Myburgh, noted the partnership will help deepen their regulatory expertise and support their growth in the SMB sector, which is significant in the overall economy. Robert Keil, FinWise's EVP and Chief Fintech Officer, emphasized the importance of this partnership for FinWise's multi-product offering tailored for fintech solutions.

Potential Positives

FinWise Bancorp has launched a strategic lending program in partnership with Backd Business Funding, enhancing its product offerings targeted at small and medium-sized businesses.

This partnership allows FinWise to diversify its funding sources and improve capital efficiency through the Credit Enhanced Balance Sheet program.

The collaboration with Backd emphasizes FinWise's ability to provide innovative solutions in the fintech space, marking a significant step in its growth strategy.

FinWise's involvement in the rapidly growing digital lending and credit market positions the company to capitalize on SMBs, which represent a substantial portion of the GDP.

Potential Negatives

The partnership with Backd may indicate a reliance on external fintech solutions for growth, potentially signaling weaknesses in FinWise's independent capabilities.

There is a lack of detailed information regarding the financial implications or risks associated with the new lending program, which may raise concerns for stakeholders about transparency.

The press release does not address potential regulatory challenges that may arise from the partnership with a fintech company, which could pose future risks to FinWise's operations.

FAQ

What is the new lending program launched by FinWise Bancorp?

FinWise Bancorp launched a strategic lending program with Backd Business Funding, offering business installment loans to SMBs.

How does FinWise assist Backd Business Funding?

FinWise provides Backd with access to its Credit Enhanced Balance Sheet program, helping diversify funding sources and improve capital efficiency.

What types of businesses does Backd support?

Backd supports small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across various sectors, including healthcare and e-commerce, with flexible financing solutions.

What are the benefits of FinWise's Strategic Program Lending?

FinWise's Strategic Program Lending offers scalable API-driven infrastructure for deposit, lending, and payment programs tailored for fintech brands.

How can business owners contact FinWise or Backd?

Business owners can reach FinWise at media@finwisebank.com and Backd at info@backd.com for inquiries.

MURRAY, Utah, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the launch of a new strategic lending program with leading fintech Backd Business Funding (“Backd”). Since its inception in 2019, Backd’s highly rated and experienced team has utilized an efficient and user-friendly process to support business owners with lending solutions best suited for their needs.





FinWise, through its relationship with Backd, will provide business installment loans to small and medium-sized (“SMB”) businesses. FinWise will also provide Backd with access to its Credit Enhanced Balance Sheet program, which benefits strategic programs through capital efficiency, allows them to diversify their sources of funding and extends the reach of their warehouse facilities.





“Backd continues to make strides in its mission to empower SMBs across the U.S. to achieve their greatest potential through fast and easy financing solutions. This lending and Credit Enhanced Balance Sheet partnership with FinWise gives us an opportunity to continue to scale and grow our business while ensuring deep regulatory expertise and guidance,” said Xan Myburgh, Backd’s CEO & Co-Founder. “We have proven success in multiple sectors including healthcare and e-commerce and believe we have a substantial runway for growth as the SMB population makes up nearly 44% of overall GDP and approximately $734 billion of the digital lending and credit market.”





Robert Keil, EVP and Chief Fintech Officer of FinWise commented, “We are thrilled that Backd chose FinWise to augment their thriving business by using both our Strategic Lending and Credit Enhanced Balance Sheet programs. The trust that they have placed in us is a testament to the strength of the FinWise multi-product offering and the innovative lending products that we deliver to our strategic partners.”







About Backd







Backd was founded to support relentless entrepreneurs—the true “men and women in the arena”—who build, innovate, and push their businesses forward. Backd provides fast, flexible financing to help business owners overcome critical financial challenges.





Backd believes courage, resilience, and ambition drive success. When financial resources make the difference between opportunity and setback, Backd bridges the gap with tailored funding solutions, keeping businesses moving forward.





Rooted in respect and partnership, Backd understands the challenges entrepreneurs face. With transparency, integrity, and a commitment to growth, obstacles are tackled head-on. As risks are taken and perseverance is tested in the arena, Backd stands beside business owners at every vital step.







https://www.backd.com/









About FinWise











FinWise





provides Banking and Payments solutions to fintech brands. Its existing Strategic Program Lending business, conducted through scalable API-driven infrastructure, powers deposit, lending and payments programs for leading fintech brands. As part of Strategic Program Lending, FinWise also provides a Credit Enhanced Balance Sheet Program, which addresses the challenges that lending and card programs face securing warehouse facilities and managing capital requirements. In addition, FinWise manages other Lending programs such as SBA 7(a), Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate, and Leasing, which provide flexibility for disciplined balance sheet growth. The Company is also expanding and diversifying its business model by incorporating Payments (MoneyRails ™) and BIN Sponsorship offerings. Through its compliance oversight and risk management-first culture, the Company is well positioned to guide fintechs through a rigorous process to facilitate regulatory compliance.







https://www.finwise.bank/









