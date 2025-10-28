Finward Bancorp Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Finward Bancorp (FNWD) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.49 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $0.606 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.2% to $14.44 million from $12.01 million last year.

Finward Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

