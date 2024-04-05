Q&A With Ed Probst: Turning Regulatory Compliance into a Strategic Enabler

Today's financial institutions are at a pivotal crossroads. As regulatory frameworks grow increasingly intricate and technological advancements accelerate, organizations must harmonize compliance requirements, business strategies and operational efficiencies to generate value rather than friction.

Modernization is no longer a mere competitive edge—it's a necessity for survival in an environment where regulatory technology is integral to business operations.



Compliance is shifting from a regulatory obligation to a driver of business value, with emerging technologies like AI, cloud computing, and advanced analytics revolutionizing how firms approach surveillance.



To delve deeper into this transformative journey, we spoke with Ed Probst, Senior Vice President of Regulatory Technology at Nasdaq. He shares how visionary financial institutions are adeptly managing these converging priorities and transforming compliance challenges into strategic opportunities.