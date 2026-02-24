Regulatory Roundup: Unregistered Investment Advice

This case follows the classic seminar template of “chats on guaranteed returns; visiting speakers talking about guaranteed returns; inducing people to prefer trading instead of taking up job/business; suggestions to exit mutual fund investments or use others money in case of short of capital; suggestion of taking loan for enrolling for the course and for trading … guiding course participants to place orders in live session during MPAT course.” The course participants mostly received just directions on what to trade. This included identification of specific stocks, entry prices and timing, stop-loss thresholds and post-trade updates and exit guidance. One example I picked out: “TECHM 25-Nov-2021 CE 1560 Buy Entry for TECHM is Triggered. Kindly Place StopLoss of 23.65 in Trigger Price and 22.45 Price Column for 1 Lot.” It’s the combination of payment, repeated messaging and actionable instructions that led SEBI to characterize the activity as falling within the scope of investment advisory or research analyst services. The She-Wolf of the Stock Market was a part of a broader crackdown on unregistered investment advisory that saw many other YouTubers banned in the past two years. Note that the order is interim and subject to further investigation and final adjudication.

SEBI Response and Broader Measures

In parallel, SEBI has taken steps impacting the broader ecosystem. Board materials and circulars have placed limits on how regulated entities may interact with unregistered finfluencers. We’ve also seen signs of SEBI working with platforms such as Google and Meta on ad restrictions and advertiser verification controls for financial advertisers, aimed to stop unregistered financial entities from getting advertisements for their content. Like the Sadhna case, these paid content promotions are incredibly powerful.

Expect this challenge to grow even further—with the number of investor accounts at over 200 million (about the population of Brazil, the 7th most populous country in the world!) and still growing by 17% a year. And while unregistered investment advice has always been an issue, the cases coming out of India show its ongoing evolution. With much greater usage of social media, secured communication channels like Telegram and the growing involvement of celebrities and celebrity culture, the issue of unregistered investment advice will continue to grow.

