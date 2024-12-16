Basel IV Implementation: How Switzerland Paved the Way in Europe



A lot of ink has been spilled as to why SVB, the most high-profile of the failed banks, collapsed. While no single factor explains all, here are some of the elements that contributed to its demise:

Overexposed/concentrated risk: SVB typically focused on a homogeneous set of depositors and borrowers, which propelled the bank’s growth in deposits and long-dated fixed-income securities.

Accumulation of unhedged interest-rate and liquidity-flight risks in the balance sheet: The Federal Reserve had raised interest rates multiple times in the preceding 12 months. Couple this with a U.S. regulatory framework that lacked sufficient incentives for banks to adjust their risk levels as well as substantial deductions from SVB’s available capital due to accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI).

A downgraded economic context that caused depositors to withdraw cash to sustain their activities: This resulted in a first loss on bond portfolios that would, in isolation, have been manageable from a capital standpoint.

Rumors of imminent bankruptcy once the financial situation was communicated: This caused the stock to falter, initiating massive withdrawals and ultimately resulting in the bank selling its long-term, low-yield bonds that should ordinarily have been held to maturity.

A failed bailout: The lender of last resort refused the proposed solutions to cover the subsequent loss that exceeded the bank’s capital.

