Element-Based Reporting by RBI: A Blueprint for Indian Financial Institutions

Key Insights
- RBI’s Element-Based Reporting (EBR) represents a major shift from template-based submissions to a data-centric model focused on granular data elements.
- Banks must create a unified platform that consolidates data management, validation, regulatory classification, lineage, and multi-format submission.
- AI and SDMX integration will be key to automation, anomaly detection, and real-time regulatory responsiveness.
- Banks are required to respond promptly to structured recurring regulatory indents as well as unplanned ad hoc inquiries – demanding timely, accurate, and granular data as a standard capability
- A phased implementation strategy ensures minimal disruption while transitioning toward EBR.
As financial systems in India grow more complex and regulatory reporting expectations rise, Indian regulators are no longer asking what you report—they’re asking how you know it’s right. To lead this transformation the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced Element-Based Reporting (EBR)—a major step toward modular, reusable, and traceable regulatory submissions.
Unlike traditional template-based reporting that relies on pre-defined formats and periodic uploads, element-based reporting focuses on the underlying data element(s) itself—submitted as atomic, validated, metadata-rich elements.
Over the past decade, initiatives like Automated Data Flow (ADF), CIMS, and Risk-Based Supervision (RBS) have pushed banks to digitize some of the Regulatory processes, build centralized data lakes (with various maturity levels and granularity), and automate report generation using a combination of internal and external technical tool set. While those programs exposed some gaps in governance and lineage, they also laid the groundwork for this next phase.
Now, the industry stands at a critical inflection point: with data infrastructure largely in place (in silos however), the challenge is no longer whether banks can support granular reporting—but how they do it without disrupting the ecosystem.
What Is Element-Based Reporting?
Element-Based Reporting is a data-centric approach to regulatory compliance where the focus shifts from “reporting templates” to “data elements.” Each element represents an atomic unit of information—such as loan amount for specific counterparty types, customer risk rating, capital adequacy ratio—tagged with validation rules, ownership, lineage, and metadata.
Instead of uploading multiple Excel or XBRL templates across different returns, banks will submit structured datasets with well-defined elements that can be reused across various regulatory forms.
Why This Shift Matters:
- Less redundancy: One data element can feed multiple returns.
- More accuracy: Element-level validations can flag inconsistencies early.
- Better governance: Lineage, ownership, and metadata are tracked systematically.
- Regulatory agility: Changes to taxonomy or schema can be implemented faster.
Timeline:
Since the RBI is already progressing with the EBR pilot alongside several banks, the initial phase of EBR is anticipated in Q4 2025. Therefore, banks should begin familiarizing themselves with the EBR requirements and their implications as soon as possible.
Current Maturity of Indian Banks
Indian banks are not starting from scratch. Here’s a quick snapshot of their readiness:
- ADF provided banks with exposure to automated report generation and metadata mapping.
- RBS taught banks to think in terms of thematic risk areas rather than static templates.
- CIMS reinforced the need for centralized data governance and a single source of truth.
Despite differences in implementation maturity, most large and mid-sized banks today have:
- Data lakes or warehouses housing core financial and risk data.
- A reasonable level of automation in report preparation.
- Awareness of the gaps in lineage, validation, and auditability.
What are some of the challenges that the banks see?
- Structural alignment: A shift from reporting at the report level to reporting at the element level, where data is designed to flow cleanly, accurately, and repeatedly.
- Comprehensive Regulatory Platform: A single/unified platform with all regulatory capabilities with multiple submission capabilities with direct API connectivity.
- Aggregated vs Granular Data: Striking the balance between the aggregated data and granular data.
- Managing constant changes and ongoing compliance investment: How can banks stay ahead of regulatory changes without continuously incurring compliance costs?
Implementation Strategy: Transition Without Disruption
Nasdaq AxiomSL has built the blueprint of Regulatory system that Indian banks need to follow based on learnings from various other granular reporting initiatives across the globe.
Get the complete blueprint for EBR readiness—contact us today.
Shifting to element-based reporting doesn’t require overhauling everything at once. A phased, non-disruptive approach can ensure continuity while building a future-ready platform,
- Create the balance between Aggregated and Granular Data.
- Reconcile Element-Based Reporting and Form Based Reporting data by design.
- Single, consistent data layer to support reporting, ad-hoc queries, and any future changes by RBI.
- Lineage, workflows, data consistency, and submissions to support ongoing and future regulations.
CSDMX: Enabling Machine-Readable Compliance
RBI’s choice of SDMX (Statistical Data and Metadata eXchange) as the data standard is crucial. It supports machine-readable definitions, validation, and structure.
Key Advantages:
- Clear taxonomy structures: Definitions and relationships are transparent and versioned.
- Automatic validation: Rules can be enforced before submission.
- Audit trail: Schema changes and mapping logs are maintained for future review.
- Scalability: New regulatory forms can be added without rebuilding the framework.
SDMX helps shift the focus from data formatting to data quality and interpretation.
AI in Element-Based Reporting: A Strategic Edge
AI and ML can elevate EBR from a compliance tool to a strategic differentiator:
- Anomaly Detection: Use ML to identify outliers in submissions—either compared to historical data or peer benchmarks.
- Smart Reconciliation: Automatically detect and explain mismatches between overlapping reports or time series.
- Auto-Mapping Tools: Use NLP to interpret new RBI circulars and automatically suggest affected elements and mappings.
- Predictive Error Checking: Build models to simulate and flag submission errors before they occur and recommend preventive changes.
- Regulatory Assistants (Co-Pilot Models): Deploy LLM-based tools that interpret new taxonomy files, map elements, and suggest business rules for validation.
Banks that embrace these capabilities will not only reduce risk and cost—but also move ahead of the regulatory curve.
Used by leading banks worldwide, including 90% of G-SIBs, Nasdaq AxiomSL has supported similar initiatives globally. Our track record spans regimes such as AnaCredit (EU), MAS 610 (Singapore), CCAR (U.S.), and HKMA GDR (Hong Kong), all of which demand granular, high-frequency, machine-readable reporting. This global expertise gives us a unique perspective to guide Indian banks through the complexities of EBR implementation.
Final Thoughts: From Compliance to Competitive Advantage
The RBI’s push toward element-based reporting is not just a regulatory upgrade—it’s a strategic transformation. Banks that respond with maturity, foresight, and investment in scalable architecture will find themselves not just compliant, but resilient, agile, and future-ready.
By moving away from existing data approximations, template-based submissions, toolkit-based automation to granular, validated, and AI-ready data pipelines, banks can turn compliance into a competitive advantage.
Nasdaq’s AxiomSL platform is designed to support this evolution. Its capabilities in data lineage, regulatory classification, validation, and SDMX-native reporting provide a robust foundation for banks transitioning to element-based reporting. Importantly, AxiomSL enables institutions to meet the RBI’s increasing demand for indent-based and ad-hoc data requests—where precision, responsiveness, and auditability are essential.
As Indian financial institutions adapt to this new paradigm, AxiomSL offers the regulatory technology infrastructure to support both structured reporting and dynamic regulatory queries—helping firms stay ahead of compliance challenges.
The message from the regulator is clear: Build for change. Design for scale. Report with clarity.
And it all starts with the element.
