Element-Based Reporting by RBI: A Blueprint for Indian Financial Institutions

As financial systems in India grow more complex and regulatory reporting expectations rise, Indian regulators are no longer asking what you report—they’re asking how you know it’s right. To lead this transformation the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced Element-Based Reporting (EBR)—a major step toward modular, reusable, and traceable regulatory submissions.

Unlike traditional template-based reporting that relies on pre-defined formats and periodic uploads, element-based reporting focuses on the underlying data element(s) itself—submitted as atomic, validated, metadata-rich elements.

Over the past decade, initiatives like Automated Data Flow (ADF), CIMS, and Risk-Based Supervision (RBS) have pushed banks to digitize some of the Regulatory processes, build centralized data lakes (with various maturity levels and granularity), and automate report generation using a combination of internal and external technical tool set. While those programs exposed some gaps in governance and lineage, they also laid the groundwork for this next phase.

Now, the industry stands at a critical inflection point: with data infrastructure largely in place (in silos however), the challenge is no longer whether banks can support granular reporting—but how they do it without disrupting the ecosystem.