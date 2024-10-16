Nasdaq is honored to be recognized by the “Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2024 , ” winning awards for “Best Regulatory Reporting Solution” and “Best Capital / Liquidity Management Solution.”

The Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence recognizes financial institutions, technology companies, legal and consulting firms, exchanges and other players that help ensure the highest regulatory compliance standards are upheld in the financial industry. This year´s category awards continue to spotlight the instrumental role that Nasdaq AxiomSL plays in helping financial institutions successfully navigate the complex global regulatory environment.

Helping Navigate Global Regulatory Frameworks

With continued regulation change — from the global Basel framework to the unique reporting requirements of many bodies including the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), European Banking Authority (EBA), and the US Federal Reserve (FED) — increased reporting frequencies, and deepened data-granularity needs, firms need a trusted solution to keep pace with capital and liquidity standards and financial reporting.

Improving Operational Efficiencies

Nasdaq AxiomSL helps firms overcome the challenges of siloed data sources, manual processes, inconsistencies across treasury, risk, finance, compliance, and reporting functions, and lack of timely, actionable liquidity-risk information, and future-proof their compliance operations with confidence.

Empowering Firms with a Technology Driven Platform

The cloud-enabled, audit-empowered, risk and regulatory data-management and reporting capabilities of Nasdaq’s best-in-class AxiomSL ControllerView® platform provide firms with seamless automation and transparency across processes — from data ingestion to report submission — empowering them to keep pace with regulatory changes across jurisdictions, accurately interpret complex regulatory requirements, adapt to continual updates, and control compliance costs effectively.

With the Nasdaq AxiomSL Liquidity risk-management solution firms can simulate how changes to their underlying data affect key liquidity outputs. With liquidity data, models, and calculations in one place, they are enabled to not only efficiently meet regulatory requirements, but also gain trusted analytics and historical perspective to evolve with the changing regulatory and business landscape. Furthermore, the Nasdaq AxiomSL Liquidity Stress Testing Solution on the Nasdaq AxiomSL ControllerView® platform, allows firms to combine FR 2052a liquidity data with other sources to model various scenarios and much more transparently and flexibly manage their liquidity risk.