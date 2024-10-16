News & Insights
Nasdaq is honored to be recognized by the “Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2024,” winning awards for “Best Regulatory Reporting Solution” and “Best Capital / Liquidity Management Solution.”
The Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence recognizes financial institutions, technology companies, legal and consulting firms, exchanges and other players that help ensure the highest regulatory compliance standards are upheld in the financial industry. This year´s category awards continue to spotlight the instrumental role that Nasdaq AxiomSL plays in helping financial institutions successfully navigate the complex global regulatory environment.
Helping Navigate Global Regulatory Frameworks
With continued regulation change — from the global Basel framework to the unique reporting requirements of many bodies including the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), European Banking Authority (EBA), and the US Federal Reserve (FED) — increased reporting frequencies, and deepened data-granularity needs, firms need a trusted solution to keep pace with capital and liquidity standards and financial reporting.
Improving Operational Efficiencies
Nasdaq AxiomSL helps firms overcome the challenges of siloed data sources, manual processes, inconsistencies across treasury, risk, finance, compliance, and reporting functions, and lack of timely, actionable liquidity-risk information, and future-proof their compliance operations with confidence.
Empowering Firms with a Technology Driven Platform
The cloud-enabled, audit-empowered, risk and regulatory data-management and reporting capabilities of Nasdaq’s best-in-class AxiomSL ControllerView® platform provide firms with seamless automation and transparency across processes — from data ingestion to report submission — empowering them to keep pace with regulatory changes across jurisdictions, accurately interpret complex regulatory requirements, adapt to continual updates, and control compliance costs effectively.
With the Nasdaq AxiomSL Liquidity risk-management solution firms can simulate how changes to their underlying data affect key liquidity outputs. With liquidity data, models, and calculations in one place, they are enabled to not only efficiently meet regulatory requirements, but also gain trusted analytics and historical perspective to evolve with the changing regulatory and business landscape. Furthermore, the Nasdaq AxiomSL Liquidity Stress Testing Solution on the Nasdaq AxiomSL ControllerView® platform, allows firms to combine FR 2052a liquidity data with other sources to model various scenarios and much more transparently and flexibly manage their liquidity risk.
“We are honored by these awards, which underscore how Nasdaq AxiomSL’s compliant, flexible, and scalable regulatory reporting solution is actively rewriting tomorrow by empowering a growing number of organizations across the globe to trust their data, quickly adapt to business and regulatory change, deliver on time, and improve efficiency ratios. We look forward to continuing to support our clients in achieving regulatory excellence and business success,” said Fraser Hall, Vice President, AxiomSL Product Management, FinTech, Nasdaq
Focused on delivering critical business outcomes that empower businesses to harness the advantages of cloud technology for reliable, jurisdictionally-varied reporting and compliance, the fusion of AxiomSL ControllerView for data handling and regulatory reporting within a cloud-based SaaS domain, alongside Regulatory Change Services (RCS), represents the pinnacle of cloud-oriented compliance solutions. With Nasdaq RegCloud, firms can even more confidently navigate compliance without the burden of managing technological frameworks in-house, and thus stay on top of increasing inspections, expanding requirements, frequent updates, and compressed compliance deadlines.
“A cloud-based platform like Nasdaq AxiomSL ControllerView is undoubtedly the foundation for successful regulatory compliance. Coupled with our RegCloud solutions like Global Shareholding Disclosure and ESG reporting and the robust support that RCS provides for our cloud journeys, you have all the components you need for succeeding in today’s rapidly evolving regulatory landscape,” said Gaurav Chandra, Vice President, AxiomSL Product Management, FinTech, Nasdaq