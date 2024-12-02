Q&A with Thai Broker KKPS on Why They Use Nasdaq Risk Platform

Kiatnakin Phatra Securities (KKPS), the largest institutional broker in Thailand, recently became the first client in Asia to adopt Nasdaq Risk Platform. Expanding on its technology relationship with Nasdaq, KKPS now benefits from a real-time view into risk and detailed analytics on top of its existing use of Nasdaq Trade Surveillance.

Sukit Tangmanenimit, Managing Director, Head of Equity and Derivatives Markets Group at KKPS, recently sat down with Nasdaq to talk more about how the leading firm plans to use Risk Platform to meet strategic goals, improve client experiences and grow local markets.

Can you tell us about KKPS and your business?

Kiatnakin Phatra Securities (KKPS) is a leading broker in Thailand with focus on service quality and innovations, we ranked #1 on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) with market share of 21.39% in 2023. Our service offering includes high-touch sales research and executions, low latency market access and co-location, investment banking, private wealth management and asset management.

As part of KKP Financial Group (KKPFG) our vision is to grow alongside the success of our clients and society, with an emphasis on developing wide-ranging financial products and services to meet clients’ needs.

What were the key business drivers for adopting Nasdaq Risk Platform?

Evolution in automated trading and increased use of algorithms in local equity and derivative markets have led to greater demand for real-time risk monitoring and control. Given our level of trading volumes in the local markets, we required a sophisticated industry-best risk platform to complement our existing front-end execution systems. Nasdaq Risk Platform fills this gap and will allow for further growth and participation in our local markets while also strengthening our monitoring tools and control over clients’ trading activities.

How do you plan to leverage the solution?

The detailed analytics and risk management tools provided by Nasdaq Risk Platform will enhance the risk management capabilities and support growth to both our clients base as well as our proprietary business. Having a real-time view will enable both us and our clients to grow participation in the markets and aid in the development of new products and services, while also benefitting from best practices.

How will Nasdaq Risk Platform help you meet strategic goals?

As a local Thai broker, one of our key strategic goals is to support and ensure that the local market continues to adopt new available technology to grow the market. As markets become more complex and volumes rise, it’s important for the local market to remain relevant in the region and continue to invest in new infrastructure and systems. Having systems such as Nasdaq Risk Platform is essential for the equity and derivative markets ecosystem.

How does the cloud-based, SaaS offering help you modernize in line with overarching market and technology trends?

We started to look at SaaS solutions five years ago to streamline our processes and redirect our resources back to the core business. Cloud-based SaaS solutions such as Nasdaq Risk Platform and Nasdaq Trade Surveillance bring operational efficiency, lower total cost of ownership, increase scalability, and ease of access to updates and new releases. This allows us to stay at the forefront of technological trends and ensure that we always have the most up-to-date solutions for our business.

Can you talk a little about your technology relationship with Nasdaq and your experience?

Our relationship with Nasdaq started in 2022 with the Nasdaq surveillance system. With SET launching its new Nasdaq trading system in 2023, we took the opportunity to concurrently upgrade our internal surveillance system and switch to Nasdaq Trade Surveillance.

During the investigation and onboarding phases, Nasdaq was able to guide us and provide the highest level of service. Post-implementation, we continue to work with the Nasdaq team to remain up to date on the latest system changes, new features and the latest surveillance tools available. Having access to a worldwide vendor such as Nasdaq allows for KKPS to gain insight into the latest global trends in market surveillance.

How will Nasdaq technology help you position for future business opportunities and the evolution of APAC markets?

As a leading broker in Thailand, we have a clear goal of constantly improving our offering to clients so that Thailand remains one of the most sought-after markets in APAC. This means enhancing all of our resources, including technology and infrastructure, while also embracing state-of-the-art technology and industry best practices. Our partnership with Nasdaq to enhance both our surveillance and risk management platforms is evident of this. Together with SET and their partnership with Nasdaq, we hope to continually elevate the local market infrastructure to provide more opportunities for clients to trade.