Preserving Institutional Trust as Digital Asset Markets Scale

Today, we announced the collaboration between Nasdaq Trade Surveillance and Talos. The partnership ensures that as digital asset trading activity scales, it does so maintaining the same expectations of integrity, oversight and governance that underpin institutional participation in mainstream markets.

This means providing:

Institutional‑scale detection and analytics for monitoring of digital asset trading

Proven detection techniques of complex market abuse behaviors extended into digital asset markets

This extends proven market integrity principles into digital asset environments, supporting consistent oversight as trading activity increasingly spans venues, products and asset classes. In practice, it enables the institutions engaging in digital assets to do so with confidence that their activity is governed by familiar, trusted standards.