Preserving Institutional Trust as Digital Asset Markets Scale

Key Insights
- As digital assets become embedded in institutional portfolios, regulators are increasingly applying the same market abuse, governance and oversight expectations used in mainstream asset classes—making consistency across markets non‑negotiable.
- The Nasdaq Trade Surveillance and Talos collaboration extends proven, institutional‑grade surveillance and detection capabilities into digital asset markets.
- As institutional participation grows, the defining challenge ensuring digital asset activity is governed by the same trusted controls—because failures in market integrity risk undermining confidence across an institution’s entire franchise.
Financial markets are built on trust. And as markets scale and institutional participation broadens, it’s market integrity that sustains that trust. Nothing matters more.
Over the past year, institutional engagement with digital assets and tokenized instruments has grown steadily. What used to be seen as discrete or experimental is now increasingly mixed in with mainstream asset classes within institutional portfolios.
As digital asset activity moves into the core of institutional operations, expectations of how these markets are governed are changing, too.
Rising Regulatory Expectations
The market abuse risks present in digital asset markets aren’t new. Insider trading, wash trading, spoofing and layering and other market manipulation tactics of price discovery—they’re familiar challenges across financial markets. These risks don’t diminish simply because an asset is digital or tokenized.
With digital assets becoming more integrated into institutional trading activity, regulations for digital assets inheriting rules on mainstream assets. Oversight, governance and market integrity aren’t viewed as optional or market‑specific—consistency is still expected across asset classes.
For instance, the recent proposals in the U.S indicate that most cryptocurrencies will be viewed as commodities, digital assets will be classified as securities and stablecoins will shift into the oversight of the mainstream financial system. And here in the U.K., just last month in a consultation paper, crypto assets were added into the FSMA framework.
This convergence suggests that, as participation grows and exposure increases, digital asset markets are increasingly expected to operate under institutional‑grade standards of control.
Market Integrity, Oversight and Governance
Today, we announced the collaboration between Nasdaq Trade Surveillance and Talos. The partnership ensures that as digital asset trading activity scales, it does so maintaining the same expectations of integrity, oversight and governance that underpin institutional participation in mainstream markets.
This means providing:
- Institutional‑scale detection and analytics for monitoring of digital asset trading
- Proven detection techniques of complex market abuse behaviors extended into digital asset markets
This extends proven market integrity principles into digital asset environments, supporting consistent oversight as trading activity increasingly spans venues, products and asset classes. In practice, it enables the institutions engaging in digital assets to do so with confidence that their activity is governed by familiar, trusted standards.
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Preserving Trust in Markets as Digital Asset Trading Scales
AAs digital asset markets mature and institutional participation grows further, scaling will bring greater scrutiny.
For institutions offering—or considering expanding into—digital assets, the most important questions don't prioritize speed or access. They focus on the preservation of market integrity and trust:
- Are our digital assets governed through the same institutional controls as our mainstream activity?
- Can our oversight and governance scale as participation grows?
- Would a market abuse incident in digital assets undermine trust in our broader franchise?
Of course, these aren’t new questions. They’re the same questions we've been asking ourselves for decades—but they remain the ones that matter the most. Because as markets evolve and scale, whether traditional or digital, they’ll always be built on trust.
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