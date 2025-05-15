Modern Risk, Smarter Tools: How Nasdaq Financial Technology Powers Strategic Resilience

Key Takeaways
- The risk landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by macroeconomic volatility, market fragmentation and rising regulatory demands—requiring institutions to rethink how they manage risk.
- Modern risk technology is no longer a back-office function, but a strategic enabler of resilience, transparency and growth across the financial ecosystem.
- Nasdaq maintained its position in the top five at the Chartis RiskTech100® 2026, receiving four category wins to reflect a unified approach to risk management.
How Evolving Risk Is Driving the Need for Modern Technology
Risk has moved from the middle and back office to the boardroom. Persistent inflation, geopolitical shifts, digital asset innovation and AI-driven market behaviors are reshaping how institutions identify and address risk.
These shifts are redefining how risk is identified and addressed, while capital markets undergo foundational change. Fragmented liquidity, always-on markets, evolving clearing models and compressed settlement lifecycles introduce new operational complexity. At the same time, regulatory expectations continue to rise, making resilience a baseline requirement. In this environment, fragmented, disjointed and outdated infrastructure is a liability. Firms need technology that anticipates risk, enables real-time decision-making and supports compliance across jurisdictions.
That’s why Nasdaq aims to deliver complementary risk and compliance capabilities—including Calypso, which empowers institutions to manage a broad spectrum of risk vectors across trading, collateral, treasury and post-trade operations. Calypso’s flexible architecture enables firms to address market, credit, liquidity and operational risks while supporting regulatory compliance and optimizing capital efficiency. Alongside Verafin for advanced financial crime detection, Trade Surveillance for market integrity, AxiomSL for financial risk and regulatory reporting and Corporate Solutions for governance and transparency, Nasdaq equips clients to manage risk holistically across the front, middle and back office—helping break down silos, streamline operations and respond to complexity with agility and confidence.
Nasdaq’s ranking also included an assessment of their Nasdaq Boardvantage® AI-powered board management software, Nasdaq IR Insight® platform for investor relations professionals, Nasdaq Metrio™ sustainability reporting software, and Sustainable Lens™ AI Research and Benchmarking solution for Finance and Sustainability teams.
Nasdaq’s top-five placement in the Chartis RiskTech100 2026, and recognition across key categories, underscores our leadership in advancing risk management. But more than accolades, it signals a broader industry shift: risk technology has become a driver of strategic advantage.
At Nasdaq, our commitment goes beyond technology—we’re building a trusted fabric for the financial ecosystem. As part of this mission, we strive to help institutions navigate uncertainty with confidence. Whether surfacing anomalies in trade behavior, automating regulatory workflows or fortifying defenses against financial crime, we enable clients to move faster, act smarter and stay ahead of change.
As the risk landscape evolves, so must the tools to manage it. Technology is one of the engines of resilience, transparency and growth—and each of the four category awards below contributes to Nasdaq’s unified approach to risk management.
1. Building Clarity Through Connected Data – Regulatory Reporting: Markets & Securities Category Winner
Financial institutions face constant pressure to comply with diverse and evolving mandates, often with limited visibility and significant operational risk. Nasdaq is investing in services, connected data and automation of the regulatory reporting value chain to help clients simplify compliance and reduce complexity.
Nasdaq AxiomSL streamlines reporting and governance across 110+ jurisdictions, enabling firms to trace every calculation from source to submission. This transparency and auditability give institutions confidence that their reports meet global standards while remaining adaptable to regulatory change, ultimately reducing compliance risk and strengthening trust.
2. Keeping Markets Fair in Real Time – Trade Surveillance: Equities Category Winner
As trading accelerates and markets become more fragmented, gaps in oversight create opportunities for misconduct—threatening market integrity and investor confidence. Nasdaq is advancing surveillance to help clients protect fair and transparent markets.
Nasdaq Trade Surveillance monitors trading across hundreds of venues worldwide, using sophisticated analytics to detect insider trading, manipulation and other abuses. Its cross-market, cross-product coverage and rapid alerting empower exchanges, regulators and broker-dealers to act swiftly—preserving trust and ensuring a level playing field.
3. Seeing Meaningful Patterns Sooner – Fraud & Anti-Money Laundering (FRAML) Category Winner
Financial institutions face a growing threat from criminals who exploit silos between fraud prevention and anti-money laundering (AML) programs. These disconnected systems create blind spots that allow complex schemes to slip through undetected, leading to higher risk exposure, operational inefficiencies and regulatory pressure.
Nasdaq Verafin closes these gaps by unifying fraud and AML detection on a single cloud-native platform. Leveraging AI-driven analytics and consortium data, it surfaces hidden patterns, reduces false positives and improves efficiency, so risk teams can focus on true cases of financial crime and protect customer with confidence.
4. Scaling the Work, Not the Workload – Managed Services: Financial Crime Category Winner
Institutions need to strengthen their fraud and AML defenses, but legacy infrastructure and resource constraints often stand in the way. Nasdaq Verafin delivers advanced analytics, continuous updates and expert support, without on-premises hardware. Delivered as a SaaS solution, it enables faster deployment, seamless upgrades and robust security by default. By leveraging a unique consortium data approach alongside targeted analytics powered by AI and machine learning, Nasdaq Verafin significantly reduces false positive alerts and provides context-rich insights, helping institutions prevent financial crime more efficiently and effectively.
Clients can scale their financial crime defenses without scaling complexity, focusing on mitigating threats while Nasdaq handles the technology behind the scenes.
Strategic Risk Management Technology: Nasdaq’s Unified Framework for Resilience and Growth
Every solution we deliver is designed to advance transparency, drive operational efficiency and uphold market integrity—core pillars of Nasdaq’s trusted fabric. In a world defined by persistent macroeconomic volatility and continuous increasingly global complexity, effective risk management has become a cornerstone of strategy. Our unified approach connects previously siloed functions like detection, reporting and surveillance into a seamless framework is helping institutions meet these challenges head-on.
Nasdaq’s leadership signals an industry-wide shift: modern risk technology is now a strategic advantage that can bolster resilience across the financial system. Looking ahead, Nasdaq will continue to invest in advanced risk solutions and work closely with clients, regulators and partners. By sustaining this collaborative innovation, we aim to ensure that as new challenges emerge, the industry is prepared to face them together—turning risk management into a driver of stability and growth.
Discover How Nasdaq Financial Technology Empowers Over 3,800 Leading Finance Organizations
We are committed to helping market operators and participants overcome infrastructure, operational and regulatory challenges. Our solutions empower you to focus on your core competencies, driving market growth and progress.
Jump to Topic
Recommended For You
Managing Regulatory Reporting Requirements Amid Volatile Market Change
Get started with Nasdaq
Contact us today to learn more:
Someone from our team will reach out to you soon.