Modern Risk, Smarter Tools: How Nasdaq Financial Technology Powers Strategic Resilience



Risk has moved from the middle and back office to the boardroom. Persistent inflation, geopolitical shifts, digital asset innovation and AI-driven market behaviors are reshaping how institutions identify and address risk.

These shifts are redefining how risk is identified and addressed, while capital markets undergo foundational change. Fragmented liquidity, always-on markets, evolving clearing models and compressed settlement lifecycles introduce new operational complexity. At the same time, regulatory expectations continue to rise, making resilience a baseline requirement. In this environment, fragmented, disjointed and outdated infrastructure is a liability. Firms need technology that anticipates risk, enables real-time decision-making and supports compliance across jurisdictions.

That’s why Nasdaq aims to deliver complementary risk and compliance capabilities—including Calypso , which empowers institutions to manage a broad spectrum of risk vectors across trading, collateral, treasury and post-trade operations. Calypso’s flexible architecture enables firms to address market, credit, liquidity and operational risks while supporting regulatory compliance and optimizing capital efficiency. Alongside Verafin for advanced financial crime detection, Trade Surveillance for market integrity, AxiomSL for financial risk and regulatory reporting and Corporate Solutions for governance and transparency, Nasdaq equips clients to manage risk holistically across the front, middle and back office—helping break down silos, streamline operations and respond to complexity with agility and confidence.

Nasdaq’s ranking also included an assessment of their Nasdaq Boardvantage® AI-powered board management software, Nasdaq IR Insight® platform for investor relations professionals, Nasdaq Metrio™ sustainability reporting software, and Sustainable Lens™ AI Research and Benchmarking solution for Finance and Sustainability teams.

Nasdaq’s top-five placement in the Chartis RiskTech100 2026, and recognition across key categories, underscores our leadership in advancing risk management. But more than accolades, it signals a broader industry shift: risk technology has become a driver of strategic advantage.

At Nasdaq, our commitment goes beyond technology—we’re building a trusted fabric for the financial ecosystem. As part of this mission, we strive to help institutions navigate uncertainty with confidence. Whether surfacing anomalies in trade behavior, automating regulatory workflows or fortifying defenses against financial crime, we enable clients to move faster, act smarter and stay ahead of change.

As the risk landscape evolves, so must the tools to manage it. Technology is one of the engines of resilience, transparency and growth—and each of the four category awards below contributes to Nasdaq’s unified approach to risk management.