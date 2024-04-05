Colombian Financial Superintendent's Digital Supervision Initiative: A New Era for Financial Institutions

Financial supervision globally is undergoing a profound digital transformation, and Colombia is leading the way in South America. The Colombian Financial Superintendent (Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia or SFC) has introduced a groundbreaking digital supervision initiative aimed at enhancing the oversight of financial institutions in the country. This new initiative will involve the transmission of structured and unstructured data through an intranet designed to improve data granularity and quality, strengthen governance and controls, while addressing the cost of compliance, enabling financial institutions to optimize their operations and mitigate risks. This new approach promises to streamline regulatory processes and create a more dynamic financial ecosystem. But what does this mean for financial institutions and the broader market.

What is the Digital Supervision Initiative?

The SFC’s digital supervision initiative is a response to the increasingly complex and digitalized financial landscape. It leverages advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and machine learning (ML) to monitor financial entities. By harnessing these tools, the SFC aims to better understand the risks and dynamics within the financial system and ensure compliance with regulatory standards more effectively.

Under this initiative, financial institutions are required to share more detailed, granular data with the regulator, which can then be analyzed through digital tools.

Key Objectives of the Initiative

The initiative has several critical objectives aimed at transforming how financial supervision is conducted:

Improved Risk Management: By utilizing advanced analytics, the SFC will be better equipped to detect emerging risks within the financial system, such as credit, market, and operational risks. This proactive approach can prevent potential financial crises by identifying vulnerabilities before they escalate. Greater Transparency and Accountability: Financial institutions will be subject to higher standards of transparency. With greater monitoring, regulators can have a clearer view of institutional performance and compliance, promoting a more accountable financial environment. Efficiency in Regulatory Oversight: By automating routine processes such as reporting and compliance checks, the digital supervision initiative will reduce the administrative burden on both regulators and financial institutions. This efficiency will allow the SFC to focus its efforts on more complex supervisory tasks.

Impact on Financial Institutions

Colombian firms and reporting entities can expect significant changes in how they manage, report, and validate data as part of the SFC's Digital Supervision Initiative. Specifically:

Increased Data Granularity:

Firms will need to provide more detailed, granular data to the regulator. This shift from traditional aggregate data reports to granular reporting means that institutions must centralize data from multiple systems, ensuring high-quality and consistent information. The aim is to give the SFC deeper insights into financial health, which helps in making more accurate, real-time assessments of risks and compliance.

Renewed focus on Data Quality:

Financial institutions will need to upgrade their data management systems. This includes integrating technology platforms like Nasdaq’s AxiomSL, which automates the entire reporting process—from data extraction to transformation and submission. Firms must invest in technologies capable of handling complex compliance requirements and data validation.

Institutions will need to comply with stricter data integrity standards, ensuring that the data they submit is accurate, consistent, and up-to-date. This will involve investing in systems that can handle large data sets and ensure that reports comply with the SFC's formatting and data structure requirements.

Revision to Governance and Controls:

Companies must revise their internal processes, implementing stronger governance and risk management frameworks to align with the expectations for transparency and accountability. They will also need to build internal capabilities to ensure their teams are skilled in using advanced regulatory technology.

The transition to digital supervision will require extensive internal audits and reconfigurations of legacy systems to ensure they can meet new reporting standards.

Automation of Reporting & Submission Integration:

Companies will face a move toward automated data submissions via a centralized digital platform. The intranet developed by the SFC will act as a hub where firms must upload structured and unstructured data regularly.

Automation will become key to reducing manual errors, ensuring faster reporting cycles, and facilitating real-time regulatory checks.

Increased Frequency of Submission:

Firms will need to adjust to more frequent and possibly real-time data submissions. This will mean building capacity to continuously monitor and prepare data, rather than periodic reporting.

Regulatory oversight will become more proactive and predictive. Supervisors will be able to detect compliance issues or risks earlier, requiring firms to adopt more preventive measures rather than reactive compliance practices.

Financial institutions will face more scrutiny/queries from regulators for which they will need to react more efficiently.

Cost of Compliance:

All of the above lead to increased costs. The initial costs for firms to upgrade their systems, implement new processes, and ensure compliance with the digital supervision requirements are likely to be high. However, in the long term, these changes should lead to cost savings through more efficient processes, reduced errors, and less regulatory risk

Long-Term Outlook: A More Dynamic Financial Ecosystem

Looking ahead, the digital supervision initiative is likely to have a lasting impact on the Colombian financial system. By fostering a culture of transparency, efficiency, and innovation, the SFC’s approach could lead to a more competitive and resilient financial ecosystem.

For financial institutions, this initiative offers both a challenge and an opportunity. Those that can successfully adapt will be better positioned to thrive in an increasingly digitalized global financial market. Selecting the right tools becomes imperative to remain ahead and take heed of the opportunities ahead.

Nasdaq’s Experience in Digitisation Globally and It’s Insights

The drive for digital supervision is not a new concept, however, around the global regulators are taking various approaches, however, some similarities exist amongst them:

Going granular

This move has been pervasive in the case of Japan, where the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and the Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA) plan to complete a nearly 5-year transformation process in March 2025, seeking to standardize and harmonize regulatory requirements for financial institutions, moving away from traditional reporting by report silos (templates) to an approach of obtaining granular data models.

Data Collection Digitisation

Countries such as Hong Kong, India, the Philippines, Singapore and Australia with their Comprehensive Data Collection (CDC) framework have established their roadmaps on the design and implementation of this type of initiatives that seek to collect more granular data from supervised entities to supervisors in order to obtain deeper information, and at the same time, reduce the excessive operational burden on reporting financial entities. Along the same lines, the European Union has made progress through the implementation of initiatives such as Anacredit and the launch of the Integrated Reporting Framework (IReF).

Nasdaq has been leading the way with institutions at the forefront of these changes and has identified the need for robust data governance, revised reconciliation frameworks, intuitive analytics and simple reporting interfaces to demystify the complexity that comes with submission of tens of millions records of data. Understanding your data when so much of it is required results in the need for technology that can be trusted to alert users to where they must focus attention. Machine Learning and AI are technologies which are helping Nasdaq clients to simplify such reporting.

The following chart shows some needs that the industry can address using Nasdaq's AxiomSL platform in a digital supervision framework: