Capitalizing on Change: The CIO Lens on Leading Tomorrow’s Markets

Change is constant. All businesses must plan for it, but doing so requires a careful balance from market operators who must ensure the resilience of core systems while also innovating and pushing the industry forward.

Market operators, including exchanges, central counterparty clearing houses (CCPs) and central securities depositories (CSDs), are in a unique and pivotal position to lead this change. Feeling the pressures of digitalization, competition and participant demands, these institutions must be intentional in how they future-proof, differentiate and modernize for the benefit of their businesses, members and the larger market ecosystem.

In the leadership room where this all happens, the change management imperative boils down to a few crucial factors: culture, regulator relationships and aligning strategy with technology. Hear from chief executives at leading market operators on how they’re sizing up the opportunity and the tactics needed to take to capitalize on change.

Change is a catalyst

Change no doubt brings disruption. Through the tectonic shifts, however, new opportunities can emerge, whether new asset classes, client services or data analytics. That’s why it’s important for market operators to be proactive with change, or at least be constantly thinking and strategizing about it: Change offers them a chance to get ahead of the pack.

Resistance to change, on the other hand, threatens to drag them down. Such an approach is commonly borne out of risk aversion but may realistically only increase the operational and competitive dangers. Standing still while the world changes around them puts operators in a precarious situation as members and markets evolve and they don’t keep pace.

“Change is inevitable, so evolving with it is crucial. If we don't, there's the potential for immediate business impact to all of our market participants. If we stifle innovation, it can become a worst-case scenario for our industry. There's also an internal cost of not evolving as well, including stagnation, lack of investment, and lack of growth. As a result, risk actually increases even though the rationale behind not evolving is to lower risk.” — Dave Hoag, CIO, Options Clearing Corporation (OCC)