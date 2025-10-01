Building the future of central banking by investing in people and technology



The changing nature of financial risk management means central bank infrastructure must be able to handle ever-larger volumes of granular data efficiently: this is the foundation on which insights are generated and trusted operations depend.

Despite the vital role of data, exclusive Central Banking Fintech 2025 benchmarks data shows the current data landscape within central banks is highly siloed. Just half (50%) of 32 central banks said they have a centralised data collection centre, meaning different teams may request the same data and thus duplicate

efforts processing it. Definitions of key measures may also differ between financial authorities within the same jurisdiction.

As settlement evolves from T+1 to instant, interoperable and immutable, data flows between financial entities are creating faster and more interconnected markets. As a result, central banks need to be technologically agile if they are to effectively understand and oversee these systems, building transparency and stability. This is achieved through robust, automated data management at financial authorities.

Central banks planning their modernisation journeys often prioritise data management at its core. A modular system approach means upgrades can be targeted and conducted without operational disruptions while advancing functionality to decipher and support tomorrow’s digital financial markets.

Critically, data is also the lifeblood of artificial intelligence. As well as the resource efficiencies and insights enabled by data standardisation and streamlined workflow operationalisation, sound data management is also essential for futureproofing central banks’ AI deployment. The Bank for International Settlements is clear that AI is both “poised to have a profound effect on the financial system and the real economy” and has “significant potential” to enhance central banks’ own policy analysis and execution.

