Boca50 Recap: Change Fuels Operational Model Rethink and Innovation

It was a pleasure to attend FIA Boca50 recently, where I was able to take part in lively, insightful sessions and engage directly with Nasdaq Financial Technology clients.

This provided a unique opportunity to delve into the pressing issues shaping our industry, and one major theme shaped those conversations: change.

Change is occurring at a rapid pace, with an ever-widening scope, and upturning traditional market conventions and ways of doing business, essentially forcing change on existing operating model. All of this is fed and amplified by a macro environment that has little precedence, with tariffs and geopolitics having a whipsaw effect from day to day, driving volatility and uncertainty.

In the face of these pressures, market operators and participants both expressed a desire to gain greater resiliency, flexibility and performance. And, as change accelerates, these firms are turning to modernization of infrastructure, processes and technology to not only address today’s challenges but also seize the opportunities of tomorrow.

