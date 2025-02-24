Boca50 Recap: Change Fuels Operational Model Rethink and Innovation

News & Insights
Key Insights
- Rapid and pervasive change is reshaping the operational model, as firms deal with macro challenges and market structure change.
- Opportunities to standardize and modernize, especially in crypto and digital assets, will help the industry develop uses cases and optimize operations around change.
- A holistic and strategic rethinking of risk management will be essential to operational resilience and manage new geopolitical events.
It was a pleasure to attend FIA Boca50 recently, where I was able to take part in lively, insightful sessions and engage directly with Nasdaq Financial Technology clients.
This provided a unique opportunity to delve into the pressing issues shaping our industry, and one major theme shaped those conversations: change.
Change is occurring at a rapid pace, with an ever-widening scope, and upturning traditional market conventions and ways of doing business, essentially forcing change on existing operating model. All of this is fed and amplified by a macro environment that has little precedence, with tariffs and geopolitics having a whipsaw effect from day to day, driving volatility and uncertainty.
In the face of these pressures, market operators and participants both expressed a desire to gain greater resiliency, flexibility and performance. And, as change accelerates, these firms are turning to modernization of infrastructure, processes and technology to not only address today’s challenges but also seize the opportunities of tomorrow.
Change supercharges the landscape
Seemingly every vector of change has intensified since the start of 2025. The clearest and loudest examples of this extend from the deepening messaging around trade war, which served as the backdrop to Boca50. Tariffs and retaliatory measures have been announced—and reversed—at breakneck speeds, sometimes pitting historic allies at economic odds. The sum effect is a macroeconomic landscape shaken by the velocity and ferocity of change, leading to increased volumes and intraday volatility.
Beyond the macro picture, change is also occurring at a market level. From regulation to platform technology, connectivity and automation, change is reshaping how markets operate and how financial firms interact and transact. A prime example is Nasdaq’s proposal to support 24/5 trading by 2026, announced right before Boca50 and which was met with excitement and intrigue by attendees. The growing interest in 24-hour trading presents an opportunity to broaden investor access and expand wealth-building opportunities, and our bid to support 24/5 will continue to move the needle of innovation while being built on our principles of liquidity, transparency and integrity.
While it represents a significant change, the move to 24/5 is only the latest product of the modernization of markets. T+1 adoption in North America was another step on that pathway. Combined with 24/5 and what’s to come (T+1 in other global markets), these changes are prompting a complete reappraisal of the operating model amid acceleration and compression of processing time.
So, what does this all mean? Change, even positive change, puts the focus on resilience. The general consensus from Boca50 was that a holistic and strategic rethinking of risk management and capital efficiency will be essential to responding to trends while preserving the reliability of markets.
Harnessing technology to confront change
Given the interconnectedness of markets, it will take a community effort to absorb and adjust to change. Organizations must balance action and resilience. Reengineering foundational processes and structures is an intensive project, but also an essential one. The question for the industry is then what can be done to optimize conditions for change by streamlining operations, introducing standards and strengthening controls.
Many attendees at Boca50 spoke optimistically about opportunities in crypto and digital assets as mechanisms to help achieve the action-resilience balance predicated on risk management and capital efficiency:
Crypto
One main discussion point was how traditional finance can best support the evolution and uptake of crypto, which has a momentum of its own. As regulation takes time to catch up, market operators are looking at how they can bring custody solutions and standardization to crypto markets to safeguard the community while still facilitating growth.
Digital assets
On the digital assets front, tokenization offers several interesting use cases for the industry to consider, many of which were discussed at Boca50. This is evidenced by the increasing number of initiatives conducting pilot programs in promising areas, including:
- Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC )’s industry sandbox and proof-of-concept pilot explored how central counterparty clearinghouses (CCPs) could use tokenization to optimize collateral management processes for clearing members and their buy-side firms.
- The European Central Bank (ECB) completed numerous DLT trials and experiments involving 64 entities, including central banks, issuers, banks and market operators, with over 200 transactions completed across margin and repo clearing transaction experiments.
Innovations in these operational areas, such as collateral mobility, dovetail with trends like 24-hour trading and the macro environment. Increased mobility of assets would be helpful for risk management and capital efficiency in the event of volatility and extended opening hours.
The driving force now is not so much “What can we do?” but “How can we do it?”
Leaning on culture to transform organizations
Another key takeaway from Boca50 was that modernization extends beyond technology, touching nearly every facet of an organization. Success depends as much on people and processes as it does on the technology itself.
Achieving this balance of investment in culture and technology will be essential. Businesses will need to cultivate internal champions and comprehensive buy-in to power the type of transformation necessary to survive and thrive. This includes establishing cross-departmental task forces on initiatives like AI and machine learning, as well as offering training and upskilling programs that maximize talent resources.
Leveraging culture in the modernization roadmap will help organizations clear the way for implementing technologies that will require organizational expertise and cultural support.
As the industry looks ahead, expectations are for continued volatility and accelerated innovation. By the time Boca 2026 arrives in another 12 months, the state of play may look very different with yet more change to dissect and adapt to.
Thank you to everyone I had the pleasure of engaging with at Boca50, and to the organizers for hosting such an insightful event.
Discover How Nasdaq Financial Technology Empowers Over 3,800 Leading Finance Organizations
We are committed to helping market operators and participants overcome infrastructure, operational and regulatory challenges. Our solutions empower you to focus on your core competencies, driving market growth and progress.
Jump to Topic
Recommended For You
How Standardization Supports the Growth and Resilience of Clearing Markets
Get started with Nasdaq
Contact Us Today
Complete this form to get in touch with our team.
Someone from our team would get in touch with you soon.