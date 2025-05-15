APRA Connect: What the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority’s Granular Data Standards Mean for Financial Institutions

Historically, regulatory reporting across many jurisdictions has centered on pre-defined forms and spreadsheets, manual adjustments and reconciliation-heavy processes. APRA Connect moves away from that paradigm by:

Using broader, more granular data models

Requiring less aggregation

Aligning closer with underlying data structures

Impact: Regulatory reporting increasingly tests the strength of a firm’s data architecture. When regulators consume data closer to its source structure, inconsistencies across submissions, business lines or regulatory domains become more visible and more difficult to explain through manual overlays.

Recommendation: Consolidate regulatory reporting into a governed, source‑aligned data architecture with common definitions and controls that reduces reliance on manual adjustments.