Nasdaq launches certification program for implementation partners

Nasdaq launches delivery certification program for enhanced client outcomes after a successful pilot with partners Capsys, Exadel, Quinnox, SEAICO, and Tata Consultancy Services

Adenza today announced the launch of its by-invitation-only Certified Implementation Partner program. Founded on the principles of trust, transparency, and cooperation, this exclusive program aims to enhance the collaboration between Adenza and its partners for their mutual benefit. Partners are empowered to market and provide implementation services for Adenza’s Calypso capital markets and AxiomSL® regulatory reporting solutions.

The goal of this program is to enhance client outcomes with local language and market knowledge, and Adenza solutions expertise. It provides access to a vetted pool of highly skilled implementation partners to facilitate project execution, including reduced implementation timelines, and minimize operational risks. Clients also benefit from a streamlined communication channel between partners and Adenza’s technical teams for quick access to needed resources.

Qualified partners certify in one or both Adenza product lines. By investing in this certification, they differentiate themselves from other service delivery providers in a marketplace where product knowledge and delivery experience are not assured. In return, they receive unrivalled enablement tools and guidance for success as well as insights and marketing resources to expand their customer base.

Adenza’s Certified Implementation Partners program raises the bar for the professional services industry, setting a standard. Global partners Quinnox and TCS and regional partners Capsys, Exadel, and SEAICO were part of the pilot program. In fact, described as a game changer, other partners are waiting to be onboarded into this new program.

We've been Nasdaq partners since 2012 and look forward to the next chapter of this journey. The recognition as a trusted Certified Implementation Partner program means a lot to us. We are committed to delivering to the highest standards for Nasdaq Calypso and AxiomSL product lines.

Szakály Dániel, Director, Capital Markets Solutions, Capsys Informatikai Kft.

To be an Nasdaq Certified Implementation Partner is to embody a commitment to exceptional expertise, unwavering dedication to client success, and a profound understanding of cutting-edge solutions. It's about providing seamless, tailored implementations that empower businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape in the financial sector. It also signifies Exadel’s dedication to delivering excellence and equipping organizations with the full potential of Nasdaq's advanced solutions.

Matt Midson, Head of Financial Services, Exadel

Quinnox is thrilled to be an Nasdaq Certified Implementation Partner. Our long-standing collaboration focuses on delivering top-notch solutions for financial institutions, emphasizing value, and fostering sustainable growth. With almost two decades of partnership, we're eager to continue our journey of innovation and transformation with Nasdaq.

Amit Nagar, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Quinnox Inc.

To be appointed as a Nasdaq Certified Implementation Partner is a testimony to our more than eight years of collaboration. This will spur our company to break new ground, implementing the Calypso Treasury solution beyond Africa.

Emmanuel Eneh, Chief Executive Officer, SEAICO Technologies Ltd.

TCS is delighted to be an Nasdaq Certified Implementation Partner. We look forward to combining our deep domain knowledge of the capital markets and advisory-led approach with Nasdaq's industry-leading capabilities and solutions to provide top-notch service to our clients.

Mallikarjun Bhat, Head of Asset and Wealth Management Practice – Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Tata Consultancy Services

The launch of the Certified Implementation Partner program is a major step towards ensuring the long-term success and sustainable growth of our clients, starting with an efficient technology delivery, orchestrated against a proven delivery methodology. We see this partner ecosystem as an extension of our unwavering dedication to delivery and operational excellence. By collaborating with the partners and providing them with equitable access to in-depth enablement programs, we position them to excel while also ensuring a consistent, high-quality experience for clients.

Laurent Jacquemin, Chief Customer Services Officer, Nasdaq

About Exadel

Exadel is a global software engineering and technology consulting company, creating the transformative strategies, platforms, and products our clients need to run and grow their businesses. For more than 20 years we have developed solutions that accelerate the speed, quality, and efficiency of our delivery while adding value to our customers.

A Forrester-recognized market leader in distributed agile, we are proud of our long history of partnering with the largest brands across all industries. For more information on Exadel services and areas of expertise, visit www.exadel.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Quinnox

Quinnox is your agile, business-results-driven digital technology partner. With the power of human and applied intelligence, we simplify business processes, improve customer experiences, and create exceptional business value for forward-thinking enterprises. Our data-driven digital solutions unlock the hidden potential of your business across your digital value chain, helping to accelerate success today and tomorrow. We are headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with a presence across geographies including UK, Germany, UAE, and India. For more information about Quinnox, please visit: www.quinnox.com

About SEAICO Technologies

SEAICO Technologies is a fast-rising solutions and services company based in Lagos, Nigeria providing sales, implementation, and support to financial institutions. For more than a decade, we have been serving the capital markets space in strategic alliance with world renown global partners. We implement and support technology solutions with a focus on asset, collateral, custody, risk, and treasury management, which drives innovation. We also provide advisory services, project management, software development, and training, with the aim of helping organizations drive sustainable growth through needed change. Contact us at: www.seaicotechnologies.com

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 55 years. Its consulting-led, cognitive powered, portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 608,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $27.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and is listed on the BSE and the NSE in India. TCS’ proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

