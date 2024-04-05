Nasdaq launches certification program for implementation partners

News & Insights
Nasdaq launches delivery certification program for enhanced client outcomes after a successful pilot with partners Capsys, Exadel, Quinnox, SEAICO, and Tata Consultancy Services
Adenza today announced the launch of its by-invitation-only Certified Implementation Partner program. Founded on the principles of trust, transparency, and cooperation, this exclusive program aims to enhance the collaboration between Adenza and its partners for their mutual benefit. Partners are empowered to market and provide implementation services for Adenza’s Calypso capital markets and AxiomSL® regulatory reporting solutions.
The goal of this program is to enhance client outcomes with local language and market knowledge, and Adenza solutions expertise. It provides access to a vetted pool of highly skilled implementation partners to facilitate project execution, including reduced implementation timelines, and minimize operational risks. Clients also benefit from a streamlined communication channel between partners and Adenza’s technical teams for quick access to needed resources.
Qualified partners certify in one or both Adenza product lines. By investing in this certification, they differentiate themselves from other service delivery providers in a marketplace where product knowledge and delivery experience are not assured. In return, they receive unrivalled enablement tools and guidance for success as well as insights and marketing resources to expand their customer base.
Adenza’s Certified Implementation Partners program raises the bar for the professional services industry, setting a standard. Global partners Quinnox and TCS and regional partners Capsys, Exadel, and SEAICO were part of the pilot program. In fact, described as a game changer, other partners are waiting to be onboarded into this new program.
About Exadel
Exadel is a global software engineering and technology consulting company, creating the transformative strategies, platforms, and products our clients need to run and grow their businesses. For more than 20 years we have developed solutions that accelerate the speed, quality, and efficiency of our delivery while adding value to our customers.
A Forrester-recognized market leader in distributed agile, we are proud of our long history of partnering with the largest brands across all industries. For more information on Exadel services and areas of expertise, visit www.exadel.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 55 years. Its consulting-led, cognitive powered, portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.
A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 608,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $27.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and is listed on the BSE and the NSE in India. TCS’ proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com