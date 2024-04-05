Nasdaq launches certification program for implementation partners

Adenza today announced the launch of its by-invitation-only Certified Implementation Partner program. Founded on the principles of trust, transparency, and cooperation, this exclusive program aims to enhance the collaboration between Adenza and its partners for their mutual benefit. Partners are empowered to market and provide implementation services for Adenza’s Calypso capital markets and AxiomSL® regulatory reporting solutions.

The goal of this program is to enhance client outcomes with local language and market knowledge, and Adenza solutions expertise. It provides access to a vetted pool of highly skilled implementation partners to facilitate project execution, including reduced implementation timelines, and minimize operational risks. Clients also benefit from a streamlined communication channel between partners and Adenza’s technical teams for quick access to needed resources.

Qualified partners certify in one or both Adenza product lines. By investing in this certification, they differentiate themselves from other service delivery providers in a marketplace where product knowledge and delivery experience are not assured. In return, they receive unrivalled enablement tools and guidance for success as well as insights and marketing resources to expand their customer base.

Adenza’s Certified Implementation Partners program raises the bar for the professional services industry, setting a standard. Global partners Quinnox and TCS and regional partners Capsys, Exadel, and SEAICO were part of the pilot program. In fact, described as a game changer, other partners are waiting to be onboarded into this new program.