This Fintech Stock Could Turn $1,000 Into $20,000

Key Points

Besides Bitcoin trading and payments acceptance, this business sells a self-custody hardware wallet and mining equipment.

The fintech stock has tremendous upside if Bitcoin’s price soars over the long term.

Block (NYSE: XYZ) operates two successful ecosystems that each serve different customers with unique payment and financial services offerings. Cash App focuses on individual consumers. And Square targets small businesses.

This fintech stock trades 77% below its all-time high from August 2021 (as of Jan. 15). But I think it could turn $1,000 into $20,000 in 20 years.

Block's focus on Bitcoin is obvious

As an innovative and forward-thinking business led by Jack Dorsey, it might not come as a surprise that Block is working on various Bitcoin projects. Cash App started allowing Bitcoin trading in 2018. Block sells Bitkey, a Bitcoin hardware wallet. And the company's Proto segment sells Bitcoin mining equipment.

Most recently, Square enabled its customers to accept payment in Bitcoin. This division counts 4 million merchants in total, so there is already huge potential should this feature catch on.

Greater adoption can be a boon

Michael Saylor, billionaire founder and chairman of Strategy, believes that Bitcoin's price will rise 217-fold over the next two decades to $21 million per unit. Assuming Block's Bitcoin initiatives find remarkable success, one can assume that the stock can benefit from a gain that's about one-tenth (20-fold) of the dominant digital asset's forecasted rise.

This sort of upside calculation might not be well-received by more critical observers. However, investors who are bullish on Bitcoin's long-term potential, as well as Block's ability to capture value from greater adoption of related products and services, might view this as a more probable outcome.

Should you buy stock in Block right now?

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 18, 2026.

Neil Patel has positions in Strategy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Block. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.