Fintech Stock Block Just Proved That the Ultimate Cryptocurrency Has a Clear Use Case

Square is Block’s segment that caters to merchants, and it now facilitates transactions utilizing a leading digital asset.

There are likely millions of merchants in the U.S. that this is already available for.

The top cryptocurrency just took a big leap forward on its journey to becoming a widely used medium of exchange.

The best businesses are those that continue to innovate. The payments industry is one area that has been pushing the envelope. Block (NYSE: XYZ) stands out. It's one of the top companies catering to the needs of small merchants and consumers. And its growth has been notable.

Block has been experimenting with blockchain technology to improve its standing with customers. Last year, the fintech stock launched a brand-new offering that demonstrates a clear use case for the world's leading cryptocurrency. Investors should pay close attention.

Adding more functionality for Square sellers

Square is Block's segment that serves small merchants in industries like food and beverage, retail, and services. Last November, the company introduced a feature that allows U.S.-based sellers (excluding those in New York) to process transactions from customers using Bitcoin. There will be zero fees through 2026, then it will be 1%. This is lower than the typical fees charged for credit card transactions, which can be much higher, according to research from The Motley Fool.

Merchants also have the ability to convert a percentage of their daily card sales into Bitcoin, so they can utilize the top crypto as a savings asset. Block just made it effortless for its merchant customer base to start adopting Bitcoin.

This is kind of a big deal. Data provided by Block showed that Square had a total of more than 4 million merchants at the end of 2023, a figure that has probably risen by now. The majority of these likely operate domestically.

Management made no mention of this launch on the latestearnings call which was for the fourth quarter of 2025. It's still early days, of course, but investors who are bullish on Bitcoin must keep tabs on any commentary on adoption trends.

Becoming the currency in cryptocurrency

One of the biggest critiques the bears have is that Bitcoin isn't being used for what it's intended for, which is a medium of exchange. Yes, its price has absolutely skyrocketed in the past. But for the dominant digital asset to have a bright future, it eventually needs to start facilitating commerce. This move by Block is undoubtedly a major step for Bitcoin to evolve from a financial instrument used mainly for capital gains to one that enables transactions around the world. If the feature catches on, other financial services companies could follow suit.

It's not exactly surprising that Block is aiding in this development, given CEO Jack Dorsey's bullishness on Bitcoin and the company's hardware offerings, including the Bitkey self-custody wallet and Proto mining equipment.

For Bitcoin, the best outcome is that all of this activity supports higher demand and a higher price down the road.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Block. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

