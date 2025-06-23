Bitcoin Magazine



Fintech Company DigiAsia Corp to Launch Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

DigiAsia Corp, a leading Southeast Asian Fintech-as-a-Service platform, has signed an indicative term sheet for up to $3 million in non-recourse debt financing to kickstart its Bitcoin treasury acquisition strategy. The funding comes from High West Capital Partners and is expected to close within 45 days.

JUST IN: DigiAsia Corp $FAAS will use $3 million in non-recourse debt financing for initial #bitcoin purchase. They hope to raise up to $100 million in capital for their Bitcoin Treasury Strategy. pic.twitter.com/Dfdhvn4Jyt — NLNico (@btcNLNico) June 23, 2025

The $3 million facility represents the first phase of DigiAsia’s ambitious $100 million Bitcoin treasury program, originally announced in May 2025. The non-recourse debt structure allows the company to begin accumulating Bitcoin without diluting existing shareholders’ equity positions.

DigiAsia plans to complement this initial funding with a separate $100 million equity raise dedicated exclusively to purchasing Bitcoin. The company is working with placement agent D. Boral Capital to engage institutional investors seeking exposure to blockchain-aligned treasury strategies through regulated public markets.

“This facility reflects disciplined execution and early momentum toward our digital asset reserve vision,” said Prashant Gokarn, Co-CEO of DigiAsia Corp. “We view Bitcoin as a long-term strategic asset and are committed to building a yield-optimized, institutionally compliant treasury that enhances our balance sheet strength.”

DigiAsia expects to begin Bitcoin purchases in the third quarter of 2025, with plans to provide regular updates on treasury operations and custody architecture. The company’s modular B2B2X API platform already supports crypto-compatible infrastructure, positioning it to integrate Bitcoin holdings into its financial technology system.

The announcement comes as corporate Bitcoin adoption continues expanding globally, with companies increasingly viewing the digital asset as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. DigiAsia’s regulated status as a NASDAQ-listed entity provides institutional investors with traditional market access to Bitcoin treasury exposure.

DigiAsia’s Bitcoin treasury initiative builds on its existing fintech operations, which deliver AI-enhanced financial services bridging traditional and digital economies across its geographic footprint.

This post Fintech Company DigiAsia Corp to Launch Bitcoin Treasury Strategy first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Jenna Montgomery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.