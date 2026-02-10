Markets

Finning International Inc. Reveals Drop In Q4 Income

February 10, 2026 — 11:25 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$115 million, or C$0.88 per share. This compares with C$133 million, or C$0.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Finning International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to C$2.69 billion from C$2.53 billion last year.

Finning International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$115 Mln. vs. C$133 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.88 vs. C$0.97 last year. -Revenue: C$2.69 Bln vs. C$2.53 Bln last year.

