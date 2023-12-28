Findings From Direct Indexing Focus Groups

Direct indexing is seeing a surge in popularity as it appeals to many investors due to its tax benefits and customization abilities while still offering low costs and diversification. Hearts & Wallets conducted a focus group in 3 cities across the US with investors to get their thoughts on the emerging strategy.

Direct indexing is essentially a variant of traditional index investing through low-cost ETFs or mutual funds. However, the major difference is that investors replicate the index within a separately managed account. This means that they own the actual constituents of the index which means that there are additional opportunities for tax-loss harvesting and personalization.

The focus groups were overall very favorable to the concept and more so than in previous years. Respondents seemed to be most attracted to its potential tax savings. In contrast, many were less enthused about customization given that it added a layer of complexity and seemed time-consuming. A small minority did appreciate the option of being able to avoid companies they don’t like.

Another interesting finding from the focus group is that it’s appealing to investors with less assets as well as high net-worth investors specifically for its tax savings. According to the firm, two-thirds is in taxable accounts, and this continues to grow at a faster pace than money in nontaxable accounts. Thus, advisors are likely to have the most success by stressing this benefit of the strategy.

Finsum: Hearts & Wallet conducted a focus group of investors in 3 cities about direct indexing. It revealed that investors were most receptive to the strategy’s tax benefits.

